Lady Tigers Rolling In Playoffs

By Terry Carter

The Katy Lady Tigers’ basketball team jumped out to a 10-0 lead and cruised to a 54-38 win Thursday night over Jersey Village in the area playoffs.

The comfortable victory pushes Katy’s season record to 31-2 after the Lady Tigers dominated District 19-6A play en route to a 13-1 league championship. On Thursday Katy knocked Jersey Village after dismissing Ridge Point in bi-district action on Monday, 63-40.

The Katy girls have played a challenging non-district schedule to prepare for the postseason. The only losses have against Laredo United South, 54-44, on Nov. 18, in tournament play and against district rival Seven Lakes, 58-39, on Feb. 3.

The Lady Tigers downed the Lady Spartans, 54-49, in their first meeting. Katy also triumphed over another talented team, district runner-up Tompkins, twice in dramatic battles, 42-41 and 51-48. Those games and Cinco Ranch contests helped Katy learn to rally late and survive pressure situations.

With the win on Thursday, Katy coaches will have a chance to scout on this weekend as other regional contenders take the court. On Friday Fort Bend Hightower and Cy Creek will meet to determine which foe Katy plays next week in regional quarterfinal action.

In other first-round playoff action on Monday and Tuesday, the Seven Lakes girls downed Fort Bend Austin, 66-50, and Tompkins stormed past Elkins, 62-34, in a defensive showcase led by Macy Spencer’s 18 points. Cinco Ranch battled valiantly, but fell to Hightower, 48-39.