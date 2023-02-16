Memorial Hermann Katy Supports Limelight Run 

Katy ISD Campuses and Area Businesses Raise Funds for Teacher Grants

The Katy ISD Education Foundation recently celebrated its 9th year of raising teacher grants funds through its Limelight Run, an annual event that aligns with the area’s Katy Half-Marathon, 5K, 1K event. This year, Memorial Hermann Katy hospital partnered with the Education Foundation as the event’s inaugural Presenting Sponsor. Its alliance with the Education Foundation expands Memorial Hermann’s support of Katy ISD through the district’s Partners in Education and other programs, complementing an enduring partnership benefiting both Katy ISD students and the teachers who lead them.

This year, on February 11, over 84 teams and 572 participants of all ages raced to support the foundation, raising nearly $60,000 for Katy ISD teacher grants. In ten years, the Katy ISD Education Foundation has awarded over $2.6 million to Katy ISD teachers for innovative classroom instruction. All Katy ISD staff directly involved in student instruction are invited to apply. This year’s application deadline is February 28. Grants will be awarded to teachers beginning April 19.

This year’s Limelight Run team participants featured Katy ISD campuses including WoodCreek, Mayde Creek and Memorial Parkway Junior High schools along with Campbell and Nottingham Elementary campuses. Lauran DeForke led the event’s corps of individual fundraisers. The Limelight Run joins GROOVE, Dine Out to Donate and Fireflies & Foodtrucks as the Foundation’s annual landmark community events.

About the Katy ISD Education Foundation – The Katy ISD Education Foundation unites people and companies with big hearts and a big belief in Katy ISD teachers and students to provide unprecedented opportunities for both. To join us in helping extraordinary teachers create extraordinary classroom experiences visit www.katyisd.org/educationfoundation. The Katy ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit for which contributions are deductible to the extent allowed by law.