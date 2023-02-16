Kylian Mbappe’s Career Highlights So Far

From World Cup champion to world records, explore the amazing career highlights of French football sensation Kylian Mbappé.

Kylian Mbappé’s Career Highlights So Far

Photo by Matthieu Joannon on Unsplash

Kylian Mbappé is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of this generation. The French footballer plays for Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team and has achieved numerous milestones in his meteoric career, including multiple awards and record-breaking achievements.

Here are ten of the most significant milestones of his career thus far.

1. World Cup champion

At the tender age of 19, Kylian Mbappé made history by helping France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. He was the youngest French player to score in a World Cup tournament, netting four goals in the competition, including a decisive strike in the final against Croatia. This championship win marked a pivotal moment in Mbappé’s career, solidifying his status as a future star in the football world.

2. World Cup Golden Boy Award

Mbappé’s incredible performance at the 2018 World Cup earned him the prestigious World Cup Golden Boy award. Given to the tournament’s best young player, this award showcased Mbappé’s immense talent and potential at such a young age. His dominant play on their biggest stage made a lasting impact and solidified his place in football history.

3. Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year

In the 2016-2017 season, Mbappé announced himself to the world with a spectacular performance for Monaco. He won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award after scoring 15 goals in 29 appearances, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after players in the world. This award was a testament to Mbappé’s immense potential and set the stage for his rise to superstardom.

Photo by Lars Bo Nielsen on Unsplash

4. UEFA Champions League goals

Mbappé has been a key player for Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, helping the team reach the final in 2021. He has scored crucial goals in the competition, including a mesmerizing hat-trick against Barcelona in the round of 16. Mbappé’s clinical finishing and incredible ability to score in big moments have made him a fan favorite and a key player in PSG’s quest for Champions League glory.

5. Record-breaking performance

In February 2019, this up-and-coming star made history by becoming the youngest player in Ligue 1 history to reach 50 goals. He accomplished this incredible feat at just 19 years and 10 months old, breaking the previous record held by legendary striker Thierry Henry. This performance showcased his incredible potential and cemented his place among the best young players in the world.

6. Most expensive teenager in football history

Mbappé’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 made him the most expensive teenager in football history and one of the most expensive players overall, with the French champions paying a staggering €180 million to secure his services. This transfer was a testament to Mbappé’s incredible talent and potential, and he has lived up to the hype since joining the club, becoming one of the most feared forwards in Europe.

Photo by Connor Coyne on Unsplash

7. Scoring in first-class debut

In just his first professional appearance for Monaco, Mbappé announced himself to the world with a bang. At the age of just 16, he scored a goal and helped Monaco to a 2-1 victory over Troyes, marking the start of an incredible journey for the young forward. This debut goal was a sign of things to come and a glimpse into the immense potential that Mbappé possesses.

8. Ligue 1 champion

In the 2016-2017 season, this dream player played a crucial role in Monaco’s first Ligue 1 title in 17 years. He was a dominant force, scoring 15 goals and providing 8 assists in just 29 appearances. This championship win marked a significant moment in his career, cementing his status as one of the most talented players in France.

9. Ballon d’Or nomination

In 2018, Mbappé was nominated for the Ballon d’Or award, which is given to the world’s best player. This was a remarkable achievement for a player who was just 19 years old at the time, showcasing his incredible talent that would only get more potent as he got older. His nomination was a clear indication that he was already one of the top players in the world, despite his young age.

10. PSG’s top scorer

In his first full season with Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappé was the team’s top scorer with 21 goals in 28 appearances. This performance helped the team win the Ligue 1 title and cemented his status as one of the best forwards in the world.

His goal-scoring prowess and ability to lead the attack were on full display, and it was clear that he was destined for greatness.

