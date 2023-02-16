Katy ISD Education Foundation Celebrates Investors

Showcasing Teacher Grant Activities for Those Who Help Fund Them

The Katy ISD Education Foundation recently celebrated its family of supporters at its annual Investor Breakfast, this year at the Legacy Stadium Community Rooms. The event featured the principal and grant recipient teachers from King Elementary. Katy ISD Education Foundation Investors each pledge annual support of at least $1,000 per year. The Foundation has awarded over $2.6 million to teachers across Katy ISD through its Inspiring Imagination teacher grant program. Nearly half of the funds awarded are a direct result of the financial and personal support of its growing corps of Investors.

During the annual celebration, the board recognized new Emeritus Directors, Ken Janda and Chris Crockett for their invaluable contributions to the Katy ISD Education Foundation. Janda was present at the ceremony and received a recognition from the Foundation’s President, Matt Schomburg.

The Foundation’s family of Investors is led by BP America, Inc., the Foundation’s Cornerstone Investor, current Investors include, at the Platinum level: Sewell Automotive Companies; Live Like Lucas Foundation; Texas Children’s Hospital; Vista Equities Group; Karen and Paul Kurt Gold level: Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit; Union; Downy and Kavin Vickery; Cathy and James Crossno; Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits

Silver level: Katy Smile Design; Marilyn and David Frishman; Kim and Matt Hallum; Bonnie Holland; Tracy and Ken Janda; Keller Williams Premier Realty; Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson LLP; Christopher Nash, Nash Industries, Inc.; Angie and Tim Schauer; Heather and Matt Schomburg; Stantec Architects; Marta and Robert Vasel; VLK Architects Bronze level: Donna and Joe Adams; Martha Aki; AMP Lending; Audra and Wes Blackmon; Joe Beltran, Five Star Remodeling and Design; Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union; Tracey and Frank Brown; Jeanne Coleman; Chick-fil-A The Crossing at Katy Fulshear; Chris and David Crockett; Carla Cotton; John Curry – Curry & Co. Consulting; Keiko and James Davidson; Allisyn and Mark Decatur; The DeNeve Agency; Amy and Paul Dickens; Rebecca and Dean Fox; Anissa and Alton Frailey; Chris Garcia; Susan and Glenn Gesoff; Joy and Kerry Gilbert; Sema and Ken Gregorski; Leslie and Kalum Haack; Kayce Heinz; Herff Jones Houston Graduation Center

International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES); Laura Beth and Clint Jackson; Jeff Poole- Equitable Advisors; MayDell and Al Jenks; Shelley Keating; Jennifer and Duke Keller; Yvonne and Rick Kershner; David King – Ziggi’s Coffee; Patti and Bill Lacy; Trey Landers; Margaret and Steve Laney; Shantania and Kendrick Leggins; Jessica and Chris Manske; Kate Marinacci; Darlene and Peter McElwain; Kim and Kevin McMeans; Tara McMeans, Compass Real Estate; Ashley and Russell Mezger; Casey Mitchell; Robyn Pye, Mueller Pye and Associates CPA; Melissa and John Nixon; Victor Perez; Debbie and Randy Petty; Prosperity Bank- Grand Parkway; Bradi and Lance Redmon; Elaine and Steven Robertson; Jennifer Royo; Christopher Sears – The Sears Group; Kristina Shackelford; Patti and Fred Shafer; Brenda and Mark Shaver; Cindy Shaw; Taylor and Jarrett Shipman; Jan and John Silliman; Ben Simiskey; Kenyatta Simmons; Suzy and Kyle Stanzel; Marsha and Jim Smith; Tammy and Rip Stringer; The DeNeve Agency; Janet and Ken Theis; Karen and Bodley Thornton; Matt Timmons; Mike Van Hoozer; Ashley and J Scot Vann; Waggin’ Tails Pet Ranch; Jacalyn and Steve Warner; Leah Wilson; Tara Wilson; Tom and Lillie Beth Wilson; Jamie and Ray Wolman; Anne and Don Woods

About the Katy ISD Education Foundation – The Katy ISD Education Foundation unites people and companies with big hearts and a big belief in our children and teachers to provide unprecedented opportunities for both. The Katy ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit for which contributions are deductible to the extent allowed by law.