Generally speaking, parents want what’s best for their children. Kids, on the other hand, usually just want to have fun. These two interests inevitably clash.

But what if it didn’t have to be that way? The truth is there are many fun and interesting activities for kids to participate in that are also highly beneficial to their development and well-being.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at seven fun and beneficial after-school activities for kids:

Music lessons

Learning to play a musical instrument is an interactive process utilizing fine motor skills in coordination with mental agility. As a result, many kids respond positively to the idea of playing a musical instrument. At the same time, their parents are equally content with the idea. With this in mind, consider signing your child up for music lessons. Doing so will give them something fun and interesting to do that also helps improve their cognitive abilities as well as their motor skills.

Coding classes

We’re willing to bet your child knows how to use a tablet and other technology better than you do. Why not take that one step further and help them learn computer programming skills? Given their existing interest in digital technology, learning how to code will likely be well-received. There’s bound to be at least one top-rated coding school in Houston and other major cities, giving children in communities across the map the chance to learn the basics of computer language and help them prepare for the top careers of tomorrow.

Scout meetings

Scouting programs remain one of the most beneficial and fulfilling after-school activities for kids. While the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are the most well-known programs available, there are similar scouting opportunities to consider, such as Navigators USA and Frontier Girls Club. These programs teach children a variety of useful skills and help them appreciate the value of teamwork. They’re also jam-packed with fun and excitement, including interactive games, weekend camping, nocturnal hikes, and more.

Art lessons

Practically every child shows an interest in arts and crafts at some point. With this in mind, consider enrolling your child in after-school art lessons as a way for them to hone their artistic skills. Extracurricular art lessons help children take the basic art concepts taught in school and enhance them with a deeper understanding of theory and practice. While achieving professional success in art is as difficult as it is unlikely, art lessons have benefits that go beyond art, including abstract thinking and hand-eye coordination.

Martial arts

While it may seem as though martial arts only teach kids how to defend themselves, that’s a very limited way of looking at it. Martial arts programs such as karate and taekwondo also teach kids a variety of other useful skills, such as concentration, coordination, discipline, and self-control. Martial arts are also a healthy outlet for kids to expend their pent-up energy. As a result, parents looking for a beneficial after-school activity should see if their child is interested in giving martial arts a try.

Board games

Is your kid an adamant gamer? Do they spend their free time playing games that are fun to them but low-brow to you? If so, see if you can convince them to take that interest and use it for more thoughtful and strategy-based games played the old-fashion way. Board games come in all sorts of genres and styles of gameplay, giving kids countless options. With board game clubs popping up in schools everywhere, there’s also plenty of opportunity for kids to get started right away.

Organized sports

Organized youth sports like baseball, basketball, and soccer remain one of the best after-school activities for helping kids learn beneficial skills and abilities. The value of teamwork, the results that come with practice, and the thrill of healthy competition all add up to helping kids become better people. What’s more, despite the seriousness of playing to win – they’re ultimately playing to have fun, making youth sports a harmless yet effective way to help kids learn the importance of being team players with important roles to play in organizations.

As parents, we all want what’s best for our offspring. With this in mind, it’s no surprise most parents want their kids to keep busy doing things that help them improve their skills and abilities. With this in mind, parents should always be mindful of fun after-school activities that also provide plenty of opportunities for personal growth.

Vivien Bell is a freelance writer from Maryland. She enjoys writing about education, family, home living, and pet care.