6 Basic Principles for Writing a Literature Review

Writing an academic piece like a dissertation, thesis, or research paper requires you to be keen to tackle every section correctly. One of the areas of importance today is the literature review. As a learner, you need to know how to write all sections of your paper to guarantee an exceptional piece. Note that every section has a specific purpose. You are likely to lose meaning unless you make it clear.

Writing a literature review is a complex venture, especially for novices. It is why we have created this complete guide to help you learn the art of composing this section like a professional. In addition to this quality piece, you can acquire more from a literature review writing service and learn from samples.

Here, we will help you know a literature review’s importance and the main aspects that guarantee a good piece.

What Is Literature Review?

Most academic pieces will require you to write a literature review. This paper section discusses scholarly sources related to your topic or research question. Usually, it gives a synopsis of the earlier published works about your subject. While the introduction sets the mood and introduces your work to the reader, the literature review has its own aim, including the following:

Provides a clear relationship of your project with the earlier established works

Recognizes new approaches to construe prior study

Points out any gap in the existing works

Resolves conflicts amid apparently inconsistent prior research

You can write an excellent literature review if you bear this in mind. However, you need to go deeper to understand the basics that make it even more appealing to the reader.

Literature Review Writing Principles

Because this section has a purpose that must be accomplished in your writing, ensure you consider these essential aspects for quality composition.

Focus

It is integral to the researcher, aiming at the materials critical to the paper. Therefore, your literature review will be focused on four important aspects.

Theories

Study methods

Study outcomes

Applications

All these sections will have varying attention based on the research and the type of paper in demand.

Goals

You must have a goal for everything you wish to achieve. In the literature review, you must know what you want to accomplish. Typically, the goal would be to give the relationship between the previous study and your work. Find areas that you believe relate to your issue. The goal is always pervasive. When your goal is correct, your literature review will help you achieve the following:

Formulate overall statements from several detailed illustrations

Create mutual linguistic context to link the gap between theories

Propose new notions that justify inconsistencies, thus solving conflicts between controverting statements or thoughts.

The goal is to determine if the theories in a given research are acceptable. It provides a chance to back your study or provide another concept.

Perspective

Your approach influences the discussion of the literature. It can be a neutral representation, allowing you to provide evidence for and against diverse literature explanations. It can also be espousal, which is an editorial process. Here, you aim to explore content to validate the significance of a particular stance.

Coverage

This section sets apart all literature reviews based on the extent of the reviewer. The content you include in your paper makes your piece distinct. Exhaustive coverage allows you to be extensive in demonstrating works pertinent to the subject under discussion.

You can also base on the conclusion of the entire literature by selecting portions of the paper under consideration. Another form of coverage includes typifying large groups of materials.

Organization

How you organize your literature distinguishes it from the rest. For example, you can arrange your materials historically, conceptually, or methodologically.

Audience

This is a critical aspect you must consider when composing your paper. Note that you can draft your paper for specialized researchers or the general public. Always know your audience to customize your piece to fit them. This decision will undoubtedly make your literature review meet the objectives.

The Bottom Line

As you learn how to write a good piece for academic grading, you can also strive to advance in education. For example, do you want to be a nurse? Simply look at here and get the best guidance to make your dream come true. Writing an excellent piece starts with the basics.

Use everything at your disposal to achieve your educational goals. Never stop learning and seek experts’ help to compose your papers excellently.