10 Things You Need to Know before Relocating to Houston, Texas

If you are moving to Houston, Texas you may have the image of cowboys and cowgirls riding around the rodeo in the back of your mind. While there is a 20 day rodeo that occurs every year in Houston, there is plenty more that makes Houston a fantastic place to live. Here are 10 things you need to know before relocation to Houston, Texas.

Houston is growing quickly

Over 2.2 million people call Houston, Texas home and the number of residents continues to grow. Ranked as the fourth most populous city in the United States, Houston is the largest city in Texas. With so many new residents, home sales in Houston have also grown especially with the assistance of top rated house-buying companies working with buyers and sellers.

Houston has a diverse population

Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the United States, both racially and ethnically. The diverse population creates an interesting culture for residents and visitors.

Cost of living is reasonable

While some cities may have a high cost of living, Houston is actually pretty affordable. The cost of living in Houston is 5% less than Dallas and 19% less than Austin.

Job market is growing

In Houston, the most popular industries are oil and gas, medical research, aerospace, technology, and healthcare. These industries are attracting many young professionals who are willing to relocate for a higher salary.

The weather is unpredictable

Summers in Houston can be oppressive. With excessive heat and plenty of humidity it may be difficult to adapt to the constantly wet weather. July is the hottest month with average temperatures of 93 degree Fahrenheit. Not only are days wet, they are also cloudy. Houston has only 204 sunny days per year on average. On top of the cloudy and wet weather, Houston is prone to hurricanes, flooding, and tropical stores.

There is always something to eat

Houston has been named one of the nation’s best food cities. Texas is known for its barbeque, Tex-Mex, chili, and chicken fried steak. There are hundreds of different types of restaurants that can meet any food craving you may have.

Outdoor activities are bountiful

Despite the wet weather, there are dozens of outdoor activities to keep you occupied. Buffalo Bayou park is a favorite because of its miles of trails for hiking, biking, and jogging. Galveston Island State Park is located off the coast of Houston and has over four miles of nature trails to explore as well as plenty of spots for fishing. Another favorite outdoor activity area is Lake Conroe where paddleboarding is popular.

Stay in the Loop

Interstate 610 is a freeway that loops around central Houston. The inner loop is the central hub of the Houston business district. However, outside of the loop are the more laid back suburban areas of Houston. Both areas have their own pros and cons, though both sides of the loop have plenty of homes in a range of size, price, and style.

Visit outer space

Since 1964, Houston has been the home of the National Aeronautic and Space Administration. In fact, Houston has been dubbed the nickname “Space City.” The NASA Johnson Space Center is just one of the 100 buildings in Houston that is dedicated to astronaut training.

You can travel underground

Houston’s Downtown underground system is a collection of tunnels that connects 95 city blocks. It is a fast and very convenient way for Houston residents to get around the city. The six miles of underground tunnels feature street-level stairs, escalators, and elevators, which makes maneuvering the city much easier and faster.

Moving to Houston, Texas might be a drastic change for some, however there is no doubt that after you get used to the traffic and unpredictable weather you will feel completely at home.