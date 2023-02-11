ICYMI: Cruz, Cornyn Support Abbott Request for Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration for Southeast Texas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) wrote a letter to President Biden this week supporting Texas Governor Abbott’s request for an emergency disaster declaration to provide federal assistance to Texans impacted by the severe weather in Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, and Orange counties last month.

The Senators wrote,

“The Governor and local officials have informed us that the severity and magnitude of the storm is beyond the response capabilities of the state and local government. Prolonged displacement due to damaged homes, businesses, and other property is just one of many dangers faced by Texans in affected areas. We respectfully urge you to approve the Governor’s request for Individual Assistance in Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, and Orange counties.”

Full text of the letter can be found below.

February 8, 2023

The Honorable Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

President of the United States

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Washington, D.C. 20500

Mr. President:

It is our understanding that the State of Texas, through the Office of the Governor, has made a formal request for an emergency disaster declaration as a result of severe weather that began on January 23, 2023 and impacted Southeast Texas. As you know, Governor Abbott has already declared a state disaster in Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, and Orange counties. Major storm conditions, including tornadoes and heavy rain have impacted homes and businesses and are a continued threat to the health and security of Texans.

The Governor and local officials have informed us that the severity and magnitude of the storm is beyond the response capabilities of the state and local government. Prolonged displacement due to damaged homes, businesses, and other property is just one of many dangers faced by Texans in affected areas. We respectfully urge you to approve the Governor’s request for Individual Assistance in Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, and Orange counties.

We stand prepared to assist you in any way possible to ensure prompt evaluation of this request. Please do not hesitate to reach out to our offices with any questions.

Sincerely,

/S/