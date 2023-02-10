Katy Girls Take Momentum to Region Wrestling

By Terry Carter, RTT, CHyp.

The tradition of talented Katy ISD female wrestlers capable of winning regional and state championships continues this weekend at the Merrell Center.

With 26 state championships in the UIL state wrestling record books from 21 Katy ISD girls since 2000, wrestling has become more popular. Katy’s Krista Hartmann kicked off the highlight for local girls’ wrestling.

The 2-time state champions include:

Taylor’s Lara Hamilton started the multiple-championship trend in 2004 and 2006 as the Lady Mustangs’ early record-setting standout.

Katy’s Alana Jimenez was the first Katy ISD girl to win back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009. She is a prime reason why Katy leads all other district schools in individual girls’ state championships with nine titles.

Morton Ranch phenom Tamyra Mensah dominated her last two years competing and winning UIL crowns in 2010 and 2011 after narrowly missing a title in 2009. A decade later, the strong and quick Mensah had won world championships and then captured the Olympic Gold Medal for Team USA in 2021.

Cinco Ranch’s Kayla De Leon won her titles in 2016 and 2018. She led the Lady Cougars in 2016 to 1-of-2 team state championships captured by Katy ISD squads. Morton Ranch won the second team title the next year.

Tompkins’ Kaitlyn Bryant also captured back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021.

This weekend’s Region III-6A Wrestling Championships will feature another strong contingent of likely challengers and possible future champions. Katy and Cinco Ranch and Seven Lakes are among the local teams will strong talent on the mat.

Only 10 points separated Katy from Cinco Ranch and Seven Lakes in their deep, team battle at district. Now those girls

Among the expected team standouts are:

Cinco Ranch freshman Nevada Daniels (47-1), who won a Most Outstanding Wrestler award last weekend after dominating action to take her first District 9-6A championship. Daniels has competed on the national stage prior to high school and is poised at 107 pounds to challenge a few records during her time as a Lady Cougar wrestler. Daniels is the most technically sound wrestler and still willing to learn from her hall-of-fame coach Bill Dushane. Tompkins standout Kristen Bryant, the younger sister of 2-time champion Kaitlyn Bryant, will also influential on the mat this weekend at 107.

Cinco Ranch junior Sydney King (20-1) at 145 pinned her district opponent in :35 to earn her spot as a regional favorite among the seeded wrestlers. She is powerful and wastes little time on the mat.

Paetow junior Isabella Fresneda (48-2) at 114 is a tenacious tornado on the mat for her school. Her cross country experience gives her the endurance to shine in the final minutes, and Fresneda is as mentally tough as anyone she will face.

Katy junior Abby Fonseca (40-2) leads Katy’s nine female qualifiers to the regional tournament. She continues to improve and will be among the favorites at 185 to advance. Fonseca pinned her district opponent in the second period last weekend.

Seven Lakes junior Camryn Strohman (41-4) at 152 and Cinco Ranch’s Kate Knight (36-7) finished 1-2 at district. And both could earn a rematch and get to state if they compete well.

Seven Lakes senior Nina Amico (21-1) at 165 stands a good chance at the regional. Quality wrestling runs in the family, and Nina knows what to expect.

100-pound Yarelin Tavera (34-5) will also be a serious contender at the regional as she dismantled the vast majority of her foes this season.

Wrestling action begins Friday morning and lasts until about 5 p.m. On Saturday championship semifinals will start at 9 a.m., and regional champions will be crowned beginning at 1 p.m.