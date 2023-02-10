Cryer, Robinson and Adams Accept Scholarships

By: Tom Behrens

Royal High School, Royal ISD, listed three athletes who received athletic scholarships for their athletic and GPA accomplishments during their high school careers.

JUSTIN CRYER will be attending Big 10 school, Northwestern University. He also received attention from Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State, Rice, Southern Methodist and University of Texas-San Antonio.

He’s listed as an Outside Linebacker on the Falcons football team. “Juice” as he was nicknamed by his coaches and teammates, is described by coaches as a “physical, knock-back tackler who can disengage from blockers and find the football.” His GPA is 3.5.

According to SBLive, Cryer finished out his senior year with 95 tackles, 20 tackles for losses, 5.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries, three pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered, and three receiving touchdowns in 11 games played.

DA’SHAWN ADAMS a 5’1” is a wide receiver for Falcon football. He also participated in high jump, hurdles, and long jumper for the Falcons track and field teams. He accepted a athletic/educational scholarship from University of Texas-El Paso. He also received offers from Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern Universities.

In his junior year, he was a 4A regional qualifier in the high jump as a junior with a season-best 6’-2” and a 5’-10”. As a sophomore, Adams placed fourth in the Texas 4A Region III 110-meter hurdles,15.90, and the high jump 6’-2”. He also posted a sophomore time of 53.64 in the 400 and a 20’-3” long jump.

Adams, in senior football year, caught 33 passes for 849 yards, nine touchdowns and averaged 25.7 yards per pass reception.

JEREMIAH ROBINSON, 6’3”, 240 lbs. 3.6 GPA, defensive end, received District 10-4A Division II 1st Team All-District defensive end recognition in his senior year. He will be attending University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio. He received offers from Lamar University, Louisiana Tech University, Tuskegee University, Northwestern State, Texas Southern University and the Navy military academy.

Robinson finished the year with 2238 yards passing and 25 passing touchdowns to just nine interceptions on the season, completing 136 of his 243 passes. Robinson averaged over 200 yards per game and two touchdown throws per game while averaging over 16.5 yards per completion. Robinson added 272 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns on the year. Robinson, along with Jeremiah Randolph and Mauricio Diaz were named first team Special Teams.

Congratulations to Cryer, Adams, Robinson, and all the players and coaches in the Royal High School athletic programs for a great year.