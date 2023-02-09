Texas Tops the Nation

January marked the start of the new year and the announcement of a new milestone in Texas. TWC announced that Texas ranks first in the nation with 650,100 positions gained in 2022. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, Texas not only had the largest absolute increase in jobs added, but also attained the highest percent of seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs added over the year at 5% — ahead of the overall United States’ job growth at 3%.

Texas keeps creating jobs, thanks to programs like the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) and Skills Development Fund (SDF) grants, which help create career training programs to support our workforce across the state. This investment will train the future Texas workforce for high-demand occupations.

TWC’s support for Texas businesses ensures they have the resources needed to thrive in the Lone Star State. In fact, the new year brings a new season of the Texas Conference for Employers. This popular employer seminar series is held each year throughout the state and kicked off with El Paso on Feb. 2, 2023. Sponsored by TWC’s Office of the Commissioner Representing Employers, the conference teaches employers about state and federal employment laws and the unemployment claim and appeal process.

TWC remains committed to supporting our workforce and employers alike to make Texas a great place to live and work.

Check out additional highlights from January 2023:

Texas Talent Connection

TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel presented a $324,000 Texas Talent Connection (TTC) grant to Lone Star College on behalf of the Office of Governor Greg Abbott. Lone Star College will use the funding to support the Strategic Engagement for Student Planning project.

The TTC grant program supports innovation in workforce development.

Internship Innovation

TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson visited Toyotetsu Texas, Inc. to celebrate their inaugural vocational rehabilitation internship achievement graduation.

Thanks to Alamo Area Council of Governments and the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, partnerships like this provide opportunities for people of all abilities and help grow our Texas economy.

Welcome Commissioner Alberto “Albert” Treviño III

TWC welcomed a new Commissioner Representing Labor, Albert Treviño, in January.

Commissioner Treviño of Harlingen, Texas, is a retired patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol. He has nearly 33 years of combined law enforcement and border patrol experience, with 21 years of service to Local 3307 of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), where he served as executive vice president.

Texas Legislative Session

The 88th Texas Legislative Session kicked off in January. In a recent vlog, TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel spoke about the start of the Texas Legislative Session, what role TWC plays, and what it means for Texans.

Celebrating Workforce Solutions

TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson joined Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas and North Central Texas Council of Governments for an awards luncheon recognizing partnerships between economic developers and workforce agencies to grow our Texas economy.

Award winners included Economic Development Partner of the Year, McKinney Economic Development Corporation, Educational Partner of the Year, Plano ISD Education Foundation, Large Employer of the Year, Credit Union of Texas, and Small Employer of the Year, Oil City Iron Works, Inc.

Serving the Texas Labor Force

Congratulations to Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III, who was sworn in by his niece, Justice Clarissa Silva, in Harlingen to serve the labor force at the Texas Workforce Commission.

This appointment by Office of Governor Greg Abbott follows Commissioner Treviño’s 33-year career in law enforcement and border patrol – including 21 years representing worker interests for the NBPC Local 3307 of the National Border Patrol Council.

Cybersecurity Career Training

TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel visited Texas Tech University to present a Texas Talent Connection grant on behalf of the Governor’s office. The $350,000 grant will help provide realistic cybersecurity simulations and offer industrial grade software licenses and endorsing certificates for job opportunities in the energy and water industries.

Texas Economic Development

Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson met with the Office of Governor Greg Abbott’s Economic Development and Tourism office to foster continued collaboration with TWC.

Collaboration between workforce, economic development and education helps to grow our Texas economy.

Labor Market Highlights

In January, TWC reported labor market figures for December 2022. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined for the first time in three months to 3.9% in December.

