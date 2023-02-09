Katy ISD Looking to Hire Passionate Educators during Certified Teacher Job Fair

KATY, TX [February 09, 2023] – Calling all interested educators! Katy ISD is looking for certified teachers to work for the #1 School District in the Houston area. In preparation for the 2023-2024 school year, Katy ISD is hosting its annual Certified Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Administrators from elementary and secondary campuses will be available to personally interact with candidates, review applications and conduct “on-the-spot” interviews with individuals seeking to join the Katy ISD family.

“Katy ISD is a premier school district, and we hire dedicated and passionate educators who provide unparalleled learning experiences to thousands of students,” said Brian Schuss, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Next year, we’ll be opening two new elementary schools as a result of our fast growth, creating an even greater hiring need across our district,” added Schuss.

No pre-registration or fee is required. However, participants must show proof of certification, TEA/SBEC content exam scores and/or Statement of Eligibility (SOE). It’s recommended that candidates complete an application on the Katy ISD website in advance and bring enough resumes to share at the fair. For more information, visit the Katy ISD Human Resources Job Fair webpage.

What: Katy ISD 2023 Certified Teacher Job Fair

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center

6301 South Stadium Lane

Katy, TX 77494

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023

8:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Secondary Job Fair

1 – 4 p.m. – Elementary Job Fair

Contact: Maria DiPetta, General Manager for Media Relations

281-396-2298