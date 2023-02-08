What Are The Appropriate Sympathy Gifts to Give Someone You Don’t Know Well

When someone is grieving, you’ll naturally want to find the right gift to offer comfort and let them know you care. When it comes to someone you don’t know very well, show concern without overstepping the boundaries. You don’t want to come off as too intimate.

However, you don’t have to worry because all a grieving person wants is to know they are surrounded by those who love and care for them. They’ll appreciate the extra support and thoughtful gestures. Some appropriate sympathy gifts for someone you don’t know well include:

Sympathy Flowers

Flowers express sympathy, respect, and love for the deceased and bereaved. Go a little extra and make sure it’s a unique selection. If the bereaved has good taste, pick something classy and timeless. How much to spend on sympathy flowers depends on your budget, but always opt for something the entire family will be proud to display.

However, keep things simple. A single rose symbolizes enduring love and grief and is an excellent choice for someone you don’t know well. Include it in a bouquet, too. Yellow roses stand for friendship, white ones denote the innocence and purity of the deceased, and pink signifies admiration.

How and where you send the flowers also matters. You can contact the funeral home and send them directly to the service or the bereaved’s house. You can also have a florist deliver them. Taking them in person is also a thoughtful gesture. Remember not to send too many flowers. Your’s shouldn’t overshadow others sent by the deceased’s family.

Sympathy Cards

Writing a sympathy card or note is a beautiful way to share your condolences with someone you don’t know well. The right words mean a lot and offer comfort. It’s best to keep it simple and the message short. You can also include a few memories of the deceased if you have them.

When writing the sympathy card, be considerate and avoid any phrases or words that may be uncomfortable. Remember that the bereaved is going through a difficult time. You can choose a poem, Bible verse, quote, or saying. Flowers also come with sympathy cards, but you can still find a wide selection at your local grocery store or order them online.

Gift Cards

Gift cards are an excellent way to give something meaningful without overstepping boundaries. Pick up a gift card that matches the person’s interests and hobbies. For instance, if a colleague loves spending time in the garden, get a gift card for a local gardening store.

If the bereaved is an avid reader, pick up a bookstore gift card. Choosing something practical will make life easier during this difficult time. You can also opt for a general store card, like a Visa or Amazon gift card. It gives the person the freedom to choose something they like or need.

Charitable Donations

Making a charitable donation in the deceased’s name honors their memory and brings comfort to the bereaved. It’s best to find a charity that the deceased was passionate about. If you need more clarification, ask around or research online. You can also ask the bereaved and see if there’s an organization they would like to support.

Condolence Basket

A condolence gift basket can contain food, snacks, photo frames, or religious items. Depending on your budget, fill the basket with items unique to the bereaved. If they have young children, consider including toys and books. If they are religious, add in a rosary or bible.

Also, include something to help them remember their loved one, like a plaque or urn. You can also get an inspirational book or something that symbolizes hope and healing. A heartfelt note of sympathy is an excellent addition to the basket.

Care Package

Care packages show you concern, regardless of your relationship with the bereaved. It’s a thoughtful gesture that will reveal your kindness during their difficult time. You can make it simple or as elaborate as you want. Include items like tea, coffee, snacks, magazines, books, art supplies, and a personalized card. Relaxation items like body lotion and aromatherapy candles are also helpful.

A care package may also include a meaningful gift for the bereaved. You may consider a memento, such as a piece of jewelry with the deceased’s name or initials. Fruits, vegetables, and medicinal items such as honey, ginger, and turmeric are also lovely additions.

You Can Opt For a Paid Service

If you don’t have the time to make a care package or sympathy basket, hire a professional service to do it for you. It especially comes in handy when the bereaved family lives far away or you cannot deliver the gift in person. A paid service allows you to send a pre-made package or custom-tailored basket.

When Do You Send The Gifts

Right after death is the best time to send your condolences and gifts to the bereaved. It’s a thoughtful gesture they’ll appreciate when they need the support most. For someone, you interact with often, such as a co-worker, deliver the gift in person or send it to their house. You can send the gift via mail to family and friends far away.

When sending flowers, it’s best to check with the funeral home first. They’ll let you know if there are any restrictions in place. For instance, some funeral homes do not allow wreaths or specific flower arrangements. Others may specify whether to send the flowers directly to the bereaved’s house or funeral home.

The gift packaging also matters. Go for a simple yet elegant wrapping instead of something that looks too cheerful. When ordering online, you don’t have to worry about the packaging. The company will send the gift in a tasteful box. However, avoid bulky or oversized items.

You Don’t Have To Be Close To Care

Sending a thoughtful condolence gift is one of the kindest gestures to someone grieving. Choose a gift that reflects the deceased’s passions or interests, makes life easier for the bereaved, or honors the memory. Your thoughtfulness and concern will help the bereaved a lot. You also let them know you don’t have to be close friends to care.