Morton Ranch High School Hosts National Girls & Women in Sports Day Conference

Registration Now Open

KATY, TX [February 8, 2023] – The Morton Ranch High School Mavericks will host the National Girls and Women in Sports Day Conference to celebrate and empower young women in athletics. Six speakers from across the country have been invited to share their personal journeys in the world of sports and to inspire Katy ISD female athletes to pursue their sports dreams. Invited guests include:

Dena Scott – Athletic Director at Fort Bend ISD

Yvonne Igodan – Former Texas Christian University Volleyball Player and Business Consultant

Onyi Chidomere – Former High School Volleyball and Track Athlete and Medical Doctor

Cynthia Cavin – Former High School Athlete and Chick-fil-A Operator

Kimberly Smallwood – Former High School and Collegiate Athlete, WNBA Player and High School Coach

Nancy Zumaya – Professional Football Player for Austin Acoustics, Business Owner and Women’s Empowerment Brand

This is the second year that Morton Ranch High School has hosted the event.

What: National Girls and Women in Sports Day Conference

Where: Morton Ranch High School – Performing Arts Center

21000 Franz Road

Katy, Texas 77449

When: Monday, February 20, 2023

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

***RSVP Required for Media Partners***

Contact: Maria DiPetta, General Manager for Media Relations

281-396-2298