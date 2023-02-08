HARRIS COUNTY CLERK & THE HERITAGE SOCIETY HOST VALENTINE’S DAY EXPRESS WEDDINGS

(Houston, TX) – The Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) and the Heritage Society are hosting Valentine’s Day Express Weddings to make it easier and more affordable for couples to say, “I do.”

WHO: Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth

The Heritage Society

WHAT: Valentine’s Day Express Weddings Event ­

WHEN: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Marriage Licenses)

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Wedding Ceremonies)

WHERE: 1100 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002

*MEDIA is welcomed. Please RSVP to Rosio.Torres-Segura@cco.hctx.net or (832) 622-0716.

HCCO will be on-site at The Heritage Society to issue marriage licenses for couples that are celebrating their nuptials at one of the historical venues at Sam Houston Park. The fee for a marriage license is $74. For marriage license requirements, click here. For ceremony information, The Heritage Society

HCCO has 11 locations across Harris County where couples can obtain their marriage licenses. This February 14, our downtown office at 201 Caroline Street will be taking complimentary photos of couples that come in to get their marriage licenses on Valentine’s Day.