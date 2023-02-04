Spread the Love by Giving the Gift of Life: Members Choice Hosts Blood Drive Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) is teaming up with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to host a blood drive. Each person who gives blood can save up to three lives with just one donation. As a thank you, successful blood donors will receive a complimentary hoodie. To register, visit this link .

WHO: Members Choice Credit Union

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center

Members of the local community

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 13

8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Member’s Choice Credit Union

18211 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094