Katy ISD Announces New Principal for Leonard Elementary School

Katy ISD has announced Jason Sowders as the new principal of Olga Leonard Elementary School. Sowders, who has over 20 years of educational experience, will join the Leonard Leopards beginning February 20.

“I look forward to working with the staff, students, parents, community, and namesake Olga Leonard, to continue the campus’ vision of Leading the Legacy,” said Sowders. “Since the school’s inception in 2019, the campus has welcomed many new families to our thriving school district. I’m excited to be the newest Leopard on campus and to continue Leonard Elementary’s tradition of delivering unparalleled learning experiences,” added Sowders.

Sowders began his education career in 2002 as a teacher at Alexander Elementary School in Alief Independent School District. Two years later, he transitioned to Miller Intermediate School in the same district. Looking to expand his educational career, he took on the role of Instructional Technology Specialist for the campus in 2011, and three years later he was promoted to assistant principal. He joined Katy ISD in 2016 when he was named assistant principal at Williams Elementary. He remained with the Williams Wranglers until he joined the Winborn Elementary family in 2021 as the assistant principal.

Sowders holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston and a Master of Educational Administration degree from the University of Houston – Clear Lake.

Leonard Elementary School is located within the Morton Creek Ranch subdivision, in the thriving northwest quadrant of Katy ISD.