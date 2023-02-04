Katy Area Chamber of Commerce and the Katy Business Association support local Texas Chili Cook-Off Benefitting Katy ISD FFA on February 11th 

The Katy Area Chamber of Commerce and the Katy Business Association have partnered together to support the 6th Annual Texas Chili Cook-Off, an annual event benefiting the Katy ISD FFA.

Heat up your February with a fun-filled family day of sampling some of the best chili the local Katy community has to offer on Saturday, February 11th from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. The event is being held at American Furniture Warehouse located at 500 Pin Oak Rd, Katy, TX 77494. Proceeds from the Texas Chili Cook-Off will benefit the Katy ISD FFA

The Texas Chili Cook-Off is an opportunity for the Katy community to unite to support education and FFA students in our local community. The first Katy ISD FFA chapter was established in 1932, with vocational agriculture education formally introduced in Katy ISD in the 1940s. Decades later, the Katy ISD FFA program continues to grow, inspiring students to excel by developing character, leadership skills, strong values, self-esteem, and a winning spirit. Today, the Katy ISD Agricultural Sciences program has more than 3,200 members across nine Katy ISD campuses.

“From its inception, the Katy community has always supported the Katy ISD FFA program,” said Katy Business Association President Jennifer Pierce. “As local business owners and executives, we are honored to uphold the longstanding tradition of supporting education, growth, and prosperity in our community,” added Pierce.

The Katy Area Chamber of Commerce and the Katy Business Association have been busy recruiting chili teams who are ready to put their favorite recipe to the test. Over 34 chili teams will be competing this year, cooking a variety of chili to share with the community. “We appreciate our partnership with the Katy Business Association and their support in ensuring the success of this year’s cook-off,” said Matthew Ferraro, President and CEO of the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce. “We invite everyone to join us at the chili cook-off as we raise funds for Katy ISD FFA students,” Ferraro added.

Attendees will be able to sample chili from each participant and are invited to cast their vote for their fan favorite. A panel of judges will determine the best overall chili, high school favorite, and best booth presentation.

We want to thank the event title sponsor, American Furniture Warehouse, and our presenting sponsors, H-E-B, Independent Bank Mortgage, the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Katy Business Association for their generous support, along with our raffle sponsor, LoadUp Technologies.

Individual tickets are only $5 and are available for sale online now or on-site the day of the event. Children 12 and under are free. The event is open to the public, so bring your family and friends. A spicy good time is sure to be had by all.

For information about the cook-off, purchase tickets, or donate to the Katy ISD FFA, please visit www.katychamber.com .

Founded in 1962, The Katy Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent non-profit 501(c)(6) organization of businesses who are investing their resources in community development programs and working together to improve the economic, civic and cultural strength of the Katy area.