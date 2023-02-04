It’s Rodeo Time! The 80th Annual Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show Kicks Off Feb. 14

For the last 80 years, the Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show has provided opportunities for students to develop and showcase their talents in a diverse range of agricultural pathways. This year, the District has once again partnered with the Katy Rodeo Committee to continue this tradition during the week of February 14-18 at the Young Agricultural Sciences Center. Students will compete in categories including steers, goats, lambs, hogs, broilers and rabbits.

“This year, we will be celebrating eight decades of agricultural success in the Katy ISD school community. Four hundred and seventy-seven FFA students, with the support of their agriculture teachers and families, have put a tremendous amount of time and effort into their animal projects,” said David Laird, Katy ISD FFA Events Coordinator. “We are excited to honor the tradition of Katy ISD FFA and the people who have made this program one of the best in the State of Texas,” added Laird.

The public can support Katy ISD FFA students through auction and barn sale purchases, along with add-on donations via in-person or online.

What: 80th Annual Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show & Katy Rodeo

Where: Katy ISD Agricultural Sciences Center

5801 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road

Katy, TX 77493

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

9 a.m. Floral Challenge

3 p.m. Rabbit Show

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Steer Weigh-In at Barn #5

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Swine Weigh-In at LD Robinson Pavilion

8 p.m. Barn Closing

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

8 a.m. Online Barn Sale Opens for Rabbits

8 a.m. – Noon Art Set Up

10 a.m. Special Rodeo

1 p.m. Best Buddies Grand Drive

1 p.m. Art Show Judging Begins

3 p.m. Broiler Show

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Goats and Lambs Weigh-in

8 p.m. Barn Closing

Thursday, February 16, 2023

8 a.m. Swine Show

8 a.m. Online Barn Sale Opens for Broilers

1 p.m. Steer Show*

5 p.m. Art Awards

7 p.m. Rodeo Performance

8 p.m. Barn Closing

Friday, February 17, 2023

8 a.m. Online Barn Sale Opens for Steers and Swine

8 a.m. Goat Show

10 a.m. Lamb Show*

(Online Barn Sale for Goats and Lambs will open approximately one hour after each show respectively)

1 p.m. Auction Sale Meeting* (Mandatory for All Auction Participants)

7 p.m. Rodeo Performance

8 p.m. Barn Closing

Saturday, February 18, 2023

9:30 a.m. Katy Rodeo Parade

11 a.m. Buyers’ Luncheon Invitation Only

1 p.m. Auction (Barn Sale closes one hour after the conclusion of the auction)

7 p.m. Rodeo Performance.

*The show/auction meeting will start no earlier than the scheduled time, however, if the previous show runs long, the next show/meeting will be set to begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of the previous show/event.

