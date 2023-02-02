Found and Abandoned Ash Remains – Private First Class Lawrence Cox United States Marine Corps will be buried at the National Cemetery

Private First Class Lawrence Cox United States Marine will be buried at the National Cemetery on 31 JAN at 1415. PFC Cox remains were found in a storage shed with his DD-214 and a Letter from President Reagan. American Legion Post 490 accepted the challenge to find a next of kin and was unsuccessful. The Department of Defense has given us the permission to give this Marine the proper military honors. PFC. Cox Served in the Marines during the Korean War.

What: Found and Abandoned Ash Remains – Private First Class Lawrence Cox United States Marine Corps will be buried at the National Cemetery

Where: Houston National Veterans Cemetery

10410 Veterans Memorial Drive

Houston, Texas 77038

When: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2:15 PM (arrive by 2 pm to get in procession line at cemetery staging area to follow family to grave ceremony location onsite).

Who: 22nd District Department of Texas American Legion (12 posts/4,500 members) and American Legion Post 490 (hosting post) other veterans organizations, community and government leaders, honored citizens, veterans, and families.