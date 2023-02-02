Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Celebrates Children’s Voices With Interactive Activities And Live Performances

2023 Kids’ Committee salute with confetti cannon ceremony

Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m.

Sponsored by CEO Foundation

Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center invites you to celebrate children’s rights and voices during Fort Bend Children’s Day – a special event featuring interactive activities and live performances honoring kids. The event will kick off with a confetti cannon ceremony saluting this year’s Kids’ Committee members with a recognition and support from the CEO Foundation.

WHY:

The CEO Foundation aims to further children’s education and arts, emphasize the importance of health and wellness, and promote positive environmental and social impact to empower the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers. The CEO Foundation was started by Fort Bend resident, Jackie Pham Nguyen, and it’s named after her children, Colette, Edison, and Olivia, who along with their grandmother, perished in a fire during the catastrophic Texas winter storm of 2021.

WHO:

The Discovery Center relies on a Kids’ Committee for ideas, perspectives and evaluation of exhibits and programs. Committee members serve for a school year. Applications will open at the end of the month.

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Confetti Cannon Kickoff Ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Performances by Fort Bend’s own In Tempo Dance.

“The Griot Speaks” interactive story time in celebration of Black History Month.

Face painting, balloon artist and more!

WHEN: Fort Bend Children’s Day, Feb. 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. MEDIA IS INVITED TO ATTEND!

***Activities, events, and times subject to change.

WHERE:

Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, 198 Kempner St., Sugar Land, TX 77498

HOURS/COST: