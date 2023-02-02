Applications Open for Nonprofit Partners, Volunteers, Food Vendors and Live Entertainment for Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park 

Friday-Sunday, March 24-26, 2023

Bayou City Art Festival, produced by the Art Colony Association, Inc., has opened the applications for nonprofit partners, volunteers, food vendors, and live entertainment for the Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park on Friday-Sunday, March 24-26, 2023.

As one of the top art festivals in the country, the outdoor gallery provides patrons with the opportunity to meet 280 artists, view original works, and purchase one-of-a-kind art, world-class paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures, functional art and more. This year’s featured artist is Dewey James, a mixed media artist from Minneapolis, Minnesota that provides a whimsical outlook combining colorful images of nature, cityscapes, and amusements.

The three-day festival features two entertainment stages, a food truck park, a craft beer and wine garden, additional live entertainment and beverage stations throughout the festival, an Active Imagination Zone, a VIP Hospitality Lounge, and much more. An exhibition of student artwork composed of the top 30 finalists from the Middle School Art Competition will also be featured.

Bayou City Art Festival has raised over $3.6 million in support for nonprofits in the Greater Houston area. For each festival, Bayou City Art Festival selects up to 10 local charities to receive a portion of the proceeds from the event. Each nonprofit partner provides volunteers and has the option to host a crafting station in the Active Imagination Zone. Local nonprofit organizations interested in becoming a nonprofit partner for the Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park can submit an application here . The deadline to apply is January 31, 2023.

This spring, art-loving foodies will swarm to Bayou City Art Festival and their senses will lead them to the onsite food truck park. Food vendors interested in serving up delicious eats to patrons at Bayou City Art Festival Downtown can email food@bayoucityartfestival.com to apply.

Festival volunteers have the option to choose various roles and shifts for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. After every shift, volunteers are entered into a raffle and have the chance to win prizes, such as gift cards to local restaurants, movies, museum tickets, and more. All volunteers will receive a complimentary t-shirt and can enjoy the festival at no cost before and after their shift. The minimum age to sign up is 13 and group volunteering is also available. Volunteer registration is available here .

Bayou City Art Festival patrons attend the festival year after year for its variety of art and nonstop live entertainment. With two entertainment stages, and a VIP area, Bayou City Art Festival will be accepting applications to feature entertainment in every corner during the weekend event. Applications are now open, and performers can contact sara@bayoucityartfestival.com for more information.

Online early bird tickets will be available on February 1, 2023 at www.bayoucityartfestival.com for $18 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and children under five are free. Adult tickets purchased after March 15th are $20. VIP Hospitality Lounge tickets are $75 and include admission to the festival. Online pre-purchased tickets are required to enter the festival. Tickets will not be sold at the gate and can only be purchased online.