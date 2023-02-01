Wilbarger, Montgomery County Game Wardens Honored for Going the Extra Mile

Texas Game Wardens Dyke McMahen and Brannon Meinkowsky were presented yesterday with separate awards as Shikar Safari Officer of the Year and the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife’s Officer of the Year, respectively, by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. Nominated by their supervisors for outstanding service in the line of duty, both officers share a passion for conservation, youth outreach and criminal investigation.

Often found patrolling Lake Conroe, Montgomery County Warden Meinkowsky leads his team in boating accident investigations. His thoroughness and attention to detail on cases resulted in high accolades from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and various law enforcement organizations.

“As a leader among his peers, he is integral to training local game wardens,” said Capt. Jonathan Heaton, Warden Meinkowsky’s supervising officer. “He is considered a resource among his peers, devoting his time to classroom instruction for other officers and our partner organizations on Lake Conroe. Those types of cross-agency efforts are the backbone to public safety, especially on the water.”

Four hundred miles away in Wilbarger County, Texas Game Warden McMahen’s 30-year career in the field culminated with receiving the Shikar Safari Officer of the Year award. Known for his positive attitude and wildlife expertise, Warden McMahen’s work ethic often makes him the district’s “go-to.”

“There is no one more willing to go the extra mile for fellow officers or members of the public than Warden McMahen,” said Capt. Lacy Loudermilk. “Recently, he assisted the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association with felony theft and illegal hunting cases. Numerous stolen cattle, horses, trailers and tack were recovered. Warden McMahen’s dedication to community and officer trust sets a precedent throughout the state.”

Whether on a ranch or lakeside, Texas Game Wardens continue to support their communities through public outreach and wildlife conservation.