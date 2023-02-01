National Charity League, Inc., Star Chapter Recognizes Senior Class Of 2023 For Achievements

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, National Charity League (NCL), Inc., Star Chapter will present the Senior Class of 2023 at its annual Senior Recognition Ceremony. This formal event includes family and friends, dinner and dancing and will take place at The Westin Houston at 7:00 p.m. The evening honors each of the eighteen members of the graduating class for their accomplishments and their contributions to our community.

“The Class of 2023 has completed a six-year program designed to foster the mother-daughter relationship through active community service and instill a sense of compassion and drive to serve those in need within our community,” said Jackie Lanier, NCL, Inc., Star Chapter President. Over the past six years, these young ladies, alongside their mothers, have contributed over 3,500 volunteer hours at 35 local charities, including The Westview School, Neighborhood KidZ Club, Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP), Interfaith Ministries (Meals on Wheels), The Ballard House, Katy Christian Ministries (KCM), Fort Bend Women’s Center, The Krause Center, The Monty Ballard YMCA, Brookwood, Willow River Farms, and Texas Children’s Hospital.

In addition to serving their community through volunteering, these young ladies were honing their leadership skills by holding various board or liaison positions within the chapter, organizing class retreats as well as planning and leading annual chapter-wide social and philanthropy events, including: Holiday Philanthropy Fair, Mother-Daughter Tea and even hosting last year’s Senior Recognition of the Class of 2022. They have also been expanding their cultural awareness by attending the ballet, the symphony, the opera and musical theater.

“The last two years presented its own unique set of challenges with the pandemic. Volunteering and meetings were different however the girls continued to fulfill their responsibilities and seemed to have a greater appreciation for their involvement once restrictions were eased and they were able to get out in the community once again. It has been a privilege and a pleasure to watch the girls grow into confident, young adults. We are very proud of them and who they have become. Whatever they choose to do, we know they will be prepared to serve, lead, and be successful,“ Jackie Lanier, NCL, Inc. Star Chapter President.

The seniors to be honored are: Amy Abke, Taylor Burke, Caroline Chapman, Lauren Dorsett, Sarah Drury, Kennedy Hatten, Emily Johnson, Brett Ashton Kelley, Ellery Kovacs, Grace Lanier, Racquel McCauley, Tanvi Patel, Abigail Patton, Sophie Prothro, Brynn Smith, Kaelyn Sweeney, Marie Wadlington, Diane Weber

The Star Chapter wishes these accomplished young women great success in their future endeavors!