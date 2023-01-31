Harris Central Appraisal District Reminds Property Owners of Disaster Exemption

The Harris Central Appraisal District is reminding property owners who have experienced physical damage to their property during the recent storm to apply for a temporary disaster exemption.

“The recent severe storms and tornadoes have caused physical damage to many properties in the area, and I want to remind everyone of the disaster exemption that is available to help those owners reduce their 2023 property taxes.” said Roland Altinger, chief appraiser. “State law lets the individual owner apply for the temporary disaster exemption for physical damage to their property.”

The Texas Tax Code allows a qualified property that is at least 15 percent damaged by a disaster in a governor-declared disaster area to receive a temporary exemption of a portion of the appraised value of the property. Qualified property includes real property such as homes and buildings, certain manufactured homes and tangible personal property used for the production of income for a business.

The property owner must apply for the temporary exemption no later than 105 days after the governor declares a disaster area. Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared the state a disaster area on January 26 so the temporary disaster exemption application must be filed no later than May 11.