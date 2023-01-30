Next month is the 2023 Wild West Brewfest

Next month the Rotary Club of Katy will host the 2023 Wild West Brewfest, a fun weekend full of great beer, live music, food and more. The K-Town Throwdown will kick-off the multi-day event on Thursday, March 23, followed by the Launch Party on Friday, March 24. The official WWBF will be on Saturday, March 25. The entire weekend of events will be hosted at Typhoon Texas in Katy, TX.

The WWBF showcases some of the best liquids, including over 800 different beers, plus a fantastic wine garden. Voted the #1 Brewfest in North America by BeerYeti.com for multiple years in a row, the WWBF is an experience you won’t want to miss. But there’s more! The event is more than just a great time, it’s about helping others in need through its proceeds. Founded in 2011 by Katy Rotarians, the event was volunteer created, continues to be all-volunteer run and 100% of all proceeds are given back to the local community in student scholarships and donations to charitable organizations. Since its inception, the WWBF has raised and donated over $1 million!

Tickets are going fast, so if you haven’t secured your entry, do so now. Check out our new website, purchase tickets and sign-up to volunteers at wildwestbrewfest.com. We encourage you to make it a weekend and stay in Katy. All WWBF patrons receive special rates at several participating hotels, all of which are within walking distance of the event. Check out our website for those accommodations and book yours today. Furthermore, to stay up-to-date, like and follow us on facebook and Instagram as we countdown to the 2023 Wild West Brewfest.

Lastly, we are excited to announce that the Wild West Brewfest is expanding. That’s right – twice the beer, twice the fun, twice the giving! The second WWBF event will be held in Pflugerville, TX on April 6-8. Double-up this spring for an epic good time – we can’t wait to see you soon.