Nine District Records Shattered

By Terry Carter, RTT, CHyp.

Five District 19-6A swimmers set multiple new district swimming records at Jordan High School last weekend as Katy ISD’s nine schools met in a showdown for the first time.

Taylor’s Logan Park set new district records in the 50 freestyle (20.52) and 100 backstroke (48.68). Other multiple record setters contributed new standards in relays, as well as individual races.

In all, nine new district records were set at the 2023 district meet, including Seven Lakes’ Kailey Koval in diving (478.65), according to results from Seven Lakes swim coach Jordan Beck.

Other multiple record setters included:

Tompkins’ Carter Gray in the 100 backstroke (57.0) and boys’ 200 medley relay (1:34.57). He also won the boys’ 200 IM (1:52.66) in a non-record time.

Seven Lakes’ Joel Nace set a new record in the 100 butterfly (49.18) and swam the third leg on the Spartans’ 400 freestyle relay (3:07.87) in a dramatic final race.

Likewise Spartan Connor Jones swam to new records in the 400 freestyle relay and set a threshold in his 500 freestyle swim (4:33.08).

Jordan’s Emma Aumaugher set a new mark in the girls’ 200 IM (2:04.24). The Warrior sophomore won by more than five seconds. Aumaugher also won the girls’ 100 butterfly (55.62) although she missed a new district record by 1.1 seconds. She has a bright future ahead in swimming with early accomplishments in her competitions.

Jordan sophomore Emma Augmaugher set a new district swimming record in the girls’ 200 IM. Nine new 19-6A records were set over the weekend. (Photo by UDPhotos)