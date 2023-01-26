Which teams are favored for the Conference Finals in the Playoffs

The Conference Finals are closer, and which teams are matched against is already known. Four teams will face each other in the Conference Finals, two from each conference. And among these teams, the Conference champion will fight for the Lombardi Trophy.

On one side, in the American Conference (AFC), the two teams that will face each other will be the Cincinnati Bengals from Ohio, against the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams have shown to be at their top game, which has allowed them to reach the final. The season has been very long; however, these two competitors have endured with extraordinary resilience and will be the protagonists in one of the most decisive games of the season, the final of their conference. Whoever wins will also get the go to play in the 2023 Super Bowl, the most important football game of the year.

On the other side, the opponent of the winners of this first final will be either the Philadelphia Eagles or the San Francisco 49ers. These two teams, as mentioned earlier, have topped the National Conference table, and the Philadelphia Eagles have been first with 477, while the San Francisco 49ers have finished the season with 450.

Every football fan worth their salt will be closely watching these two finals. Everyone wants to know which two teams will play for the title in the Super Bowl. It is the most important competition of the year in the United States, and football fever has spread to many countries. Our national sport is growing in popularity in Asian nations, where bookmakers and their experts accept wagers in several Asian languages on classic sports such as soccer and basketball. With bets of all kinds: From the last scorer to total score predictions or yellow card predictions, we have all betting options open. In addition, users can avail of promotions to increase their bets.

Which team leads the betting in the Playoff Conferences

As in all sporting events, betting is a must. Especially in the conference finals, where people bet on every aspect of the game. However, there are two types of betting players, those who go with their team because they wear and feel the colors of their fans and would never bet against it. On the contrary, more pragmatic gamblers looking mainly to win rely mainly on statistics and the numbers of each team during the season.

In the AFC Conference Finals game, the favorite team in the betting, on paper, is the Kansas City Chiefs because it would make 15 games in a row for them. Patrick Mahomes’ team is once again the favorite to advance to the Super Bowl, one of the most anticipated events in American football. In addition, the Kansas City Chiefs have again received the Championship Game award for the fifth consecutive year. No other team has ever managed to achieve a streak of five in a row, making them as much a betting favorite as the Cincinnati Bengals.

Meanwhile, betting day looms ever closer for the NFC Championship Game. 5 Philadelphia games have ended in losses, opening at -2.0 odds. In addition, San Francisco comes in with 12 straight games up their sleeve with a 10-2 ATS mark in that span. This streak also makes it the 49ers fifth-longest streak before a Conference Championship Game played during the Super Bowl season. Few teams have lost with a winning streak like that, which is why the scales are tipped more in favor of San Francisco.

In short, both conference finals will show fans real quality football games. Everyone will be glued to their screen, anxiously waiting to know which two finalists will end up playing at the Super Bowl.

The betting odds are set. Some will bet with their hearts and some with their minds. The betting odds on the Super Bowl would be as follows: Philadelphia Eagles +260, Kansas City Chiefs +260, Cincinnati Bengals +275 and San Francisco 49ers +275.

It all depends on what happens in the playoffs: On whether the predicted teams will go through or not, on whether key players will prove their worth on the field, on whether or not the tactical salads are tossed perfectly. Everything is played in one game and, as it always happens in betting, there is no such thing as guaranteed outcomes and one must learn to expect the unexpected.