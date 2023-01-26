The 5 Ways A ScanSnap iX1400 Can Improve Your Workflow

With both paper and digital document management critical to productivity, you must have document imaging solutions that keep pace with your needs. Whether you work from a home office, in a corporate setting or on the go, a high-quality scanner is essential to your workflows. Keep reading to find out how Fujitsu scanners like the iX-1400 can make your work easier, faster and more efficient.

Improve Your Workflow

Fujitsu’s ScanSnap series includes the iX 1400, a capable machine that streamlines document scanning and digitization. Several core features help significantly improve your workflows.

One-Button Scanning

Thanks to the iX 1400’s intelligent image processing features, you can literally scan documents with just the touch of a button. Automatic settings take much of the work out of scanning: automatic color and size detection, plus blank page removal, rotation and deskewing functions. The iX 1400 can also instantly create several file types from your scanned documents — MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint as well as JPEG and searchable PDF.

Easy Saving

The iX 1400 features a Quick Menu, which lets you direct your scans to several destinations. Use this menu to scan right to your email, a folder of your choice or your ScanSnap Home software. You can even scan directly to print, allowing you to quickly make copies of documents on the fly. Save yourself time and extra trips to the copier with these great features.

Powerful Scanning Software

The iX 1400 comes with ScanSnap Home, a robust scanning application that helps you get and stay organized. ScanSnap Home includes many useful functions:

Optical Character Recognition

Document categorization

Image detection and correction

Optical character recognition converts document images to text, making them easily searchable. Document categorization helps you quickly find your receipts, business cards, documents and pictures. You also get a ScanSnap Home account, which allows you to link up to five Fujitsu devices. Your document management becomes more centralized and efficient.

Faster Scanning Jobs

Faster scanning jobs rely on two key functions: improving scan speeds and reducing errors. The iX 1400 incorporates several features to accomplish both objectives.

Speedy Scanning

The iX 1400 features duplex and single-sided scanning, with speeds of up to 40 pages per minute. It’s also equipped with a 50-page automatic document feeder, eliminating the need to manually feed most of the documents you typically scan.

Error Reduction

Fujitsu equips its iX 1400 with several technologies to reduce paper jams, misfeeds and scanning errors. Multi-feed overlap detection uses an ultrasonic sensor to determine when pages have accidentally overlapped and stop the scanning job to prevent jams. Paper separation technologies cut down on overlaps and misfeeds, reducing the need to fix jams and the risk of damaging your originals.

More Fujitsu Scanner Options

The ScanSnap iX 1400 is a powerful tool that helps home office users get organized quickly and easily. Fujitsu offers several more scanner models for users with advanced needs, including the fi-8000 series machines. Models like its flagship fi-8170 and the fi-7160 support higher-volume scanning and come with functions such as direct-to-cloud scanning and network connectivity to further simplify workflows.