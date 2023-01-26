Cinco Ranch Branch Library Presents Intro To Legal Research

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present “An Introduction to Legal Research” on Wednesday, February 8, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Staff from Fort Bend County Libraries’ Willie Melton Law Library will introduce the basics of legal research. Learn about the difference between primary and secondary resources, and gain a better understanding of how to read legal citations.

This class will also explain where to find legal informational resources, both in print and online.