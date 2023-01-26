BIS Houston named International School Awards 2023 Winner of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice’ Award!

The British International School of Houston (BIS Houston) has been named winner of the ‘Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice’ Award from ISC Research at the 2023 International School Awards. The winners of the International School Awards 2023 were announced during a live online event on Tuesday 24th of January. 291 applications were received this year from international schools in 61 countries including schools in Poland, the United States of America, Thailand, Belgium and China.

British International School of Houston, USA, won the DEIJ Award for its initiative which involves a school-wide auditing of curriculum offerings to ensure the representation of all stakeholders.

BIS Houston was the only school in North America to win an award and be shortlisted. Principal Scrymgeour accepted the award today on behalf of the school: “We are immensely proud to receive this award.” said BIS Houston Principal Scrymgeour, “Rooting DEIJ within the curriculum at BIS Houston is integral and impactful at BIS Houston. As an international school with a diverse international community BIS Houston are proud to celebrate such good practice.”

2023 marks the fifth year that ISC Research has hosted these awards which recognize outstanding initiatives being implemented in English-medium international schools around the world. There were ten award categories, each focusing on a fundamental aspect of international school life.

This year, the International School Awards received almost 300 nominations, with an independent judging panel of 13 international education experts selected the winners.

Embedding DEIJ in a school’s strategic journey and as a continuum within all school life is an important conversation of today, and the commitment to DEIJ demonstrated by BIS Houston with its initiatives is wholly aligned and integral to this objective. Rooting DEIJ within the curriculum is integral and impactful at BIS Houston. The initiative was led by Mrs Averette Head of Early Years & Primary.

View a recording of the awards ceremony and learn more about the award-winning and shortlisted initiatives on the ISC Research website .

BIS Houston were also shortlisted for Innovation and creativity in learning: This award recognises a school initiative that is being implemented that supports students in future thinking and creative innovation.