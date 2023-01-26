13 New College Graduates Earn Their Degrees From Gradulet Program Offered By Harmony Public Schools

Started by Harmony Public Schools, Gradulet is a college completion program that connects students with the academic, financial and counseling support they need to earn their degree

Thirteen graduates of Harmony Public Schools’ GraduLet college completion program received their college degrees Saturday, January 21, 2023, at a celebratory luncheon in Houston.

Introduced by Harmony in 2020 initially for its alumni and staff, GraduLet is a program now available to any Texas resident who previously has been unable to complete their college degree. At no cost, GraduLet provides students with no-cost support in matching with an online university, help in securing financial aid, and long-term college and career counseling through graduation day.

“There were times when I thought I will not be able to go any further than a high school graduate,” said Nada Abbasey, a 2023 GraduLet graduate and Harmony employee who now expects to also earn her Master’s of School Counseling degree through GraduLet later in Summer 2023.

“There was the money issue. There were flexibility issues – up until I came across the GraduLet program. And I can honestly say if GraduLet hadn’t happened, I would maybe still be just a high school graduate,” Abbasey said. “So, GraduLet is a wonderful program that I recommend to everyone.”

GraduLet also provides support to its students from start to finish. A one-on-one coach is assigned to each student who provides guidance to choose a program, complete their college application, and access financial aid. Roughly 75 percent of GraduLet students have received their college degree at zero out-of-pocket cost, due to Pell Grants and other funding sourced through GraduLet.

Once a student is accepted, GraduLet coaches provide daily support in balancing school and life to maximize the number of credits they can earn in their dedicated school time.

“Each of these graduates has their own personal story about what finally earning their college degree means to them, and the struggles they’ve overcome to make it to this day,” Rasid Avsar, Director of GraduLet said. “We’re grateful to have the opportunity to support those dreams and the dreams of so many others through GraduLet, and we can’t wait to see what opportunities await our graduates next.”

The GraduLet program is closely aligned with Harmony’s 2025 strategic goal of helping 80 percent of its alumni attain four-year college degrees within six years of high school graduation.

“As a public school system, we only succeed when our students succeed,” Harmony CEO Fatih Ay said. “College completion plays a huge factor in students’ long-term success, helping them to earn more and find rewarding opportunities wherever their careers may take them.”

GraduLet is now accepting applications for the March 2023 term. To learn more or apply, visit https://gradulet.org/enroll/ .

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.