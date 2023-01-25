Share Your Lunker and Be Recognized!

Tom Behrens

Since 1986, the Texas Parks and Wildlife’s popular Toyota ShareLunker program has been partnering with anglers to promote and enhance bass fishing in Texas. Each season (January 1 through December 31), anglers have opportunities to partner with ShareLunker and be recognized for their achievement and contributions all year long.

The 2022 season was one for the record books, with multiple milestones reached and memories made.

Key Highlights from 2022 Toyota ShareLunker

24 Legacy-class ShareLunkers caught this season, the most during January through March since 1995 (27)

9 different water bodies produced ShareLunkers in 2022

Lake Danielbecame the 75th public water to contribute a Legacy-class ShareLunker

4 entries were new lake records — Lake Daniel (twice), Eagle Mountain Lake and O.H. Ivie Lake

The new O.H. Ivie waterbody record, set at 17.06 pounds, was the biggest in 30 years, and is the seventh largest largemouth bass ever verified in Texas (private or public)

4 fish made Texas’ Top 50 biggest largemouth bass of all-time list

5 entries were greater than 15-pounds, including three over 16-pounds

In January, 2023, as at press time, a 9.10 lb. bass has been caught out of Walter E. Long Reservoir; a 10.29 lb. bass from Sam Rayburn Lake; a 11.99 lb. bass from O.H. Ivie; a 10.33 lb. bass out of Possum Kingdom Reservoir and a 9.04 Lunker from nearby Lake Conroe.

How to Participate

If you reel in a largemouth bass that’s at least 8 lbs. or 24 inches, you can participate simply by entering your Lunker catch information online or on the ShareLunker mobile app during the year-long season (January 1 – December 31). Lunkers 13 lbs.+ that are caught during spawning season (January 1 – March 31) can be donated to the ShareLunker program – just call the mobile hotline at (903) 681-0550 and a Texas Parks & Wildlife employee come pick it up.

Once a Lunker is reeled in, enter the catch data on the Toyota ShareLunker mobile app – available for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play. or on the Toyota ShareLunker online app at TexasSharelunker.com. In addition to providing basic catch information, you can also provide a DNA scale sample from your Lunker bass to TPWD researchers for genetic analysis.

All confirmed ShareLunker participants will receive a Catch Kit corresponding to their fish’s weight class. Each Catch Kit includes an achievement decal, merchandise and other giveaways. Plus, qualified entries will be included in a grand prize drawing to win a $5,000 shopping spree and other prizes. If you donate a 13 lb. or larger bass for spawning, you will be entered in an additional drawing to win a $5,000 shopping spree, VIP access to the Toyota ShareLunker Annual Awards event and a high-quality replica of their Lunker fish. Join the pursuit and help make bass fishing bigger and better than ever before.

