Katy ISD to Form a Bond Committee

KATY, TX [January 23, 2023] – At Monday evening’s Board meeting, Katy ISD Trustees approved the formation of a Community Bond Advisory Committee (CBAC) to review enrollment projections, explore current and future school needs, and make a determination on a November 2023 bond package.

“Our community has established a three-year bond cycle to build new schools, renovate older campuses and provide for safety and technology upgrades when needed,” said Greg Schulte, Katy ISD Board President. “Our last schools bond, which was delayed due to COVID, was in 2021. With the continued fast growth in our northwest quadrant, our Board believes it is important to move forward with the formation of a CBAC this spring to get ahead of the population boom that will inevitably impact our classrooms and learning,” added Schulte.

The Katy area has seen rapid student growth, largely due to the success of its school district. This past year, Katy ISD was ranked the number one school district in the Houston area by Niche, for the second consecutive year. The District also holds an “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency, earned the College Board’s Annual AP District Honor Roll recognition, and was named one of the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), among other accolades.

District demographers project Katy ISD will serve more than 100,000 students in just four years from now and will continue to add an average of 1,400 new students annually until at least 2032. The majority of this growth will take place in the northwest quadrant.

The bond committee will review current and future growth projections, as well as identify capital, technology and safety needs across the District. An application to serve on the Katy ISD CBAC will be available from February 1 -15 via the email address community members have on file with the District. The committee’s first meeting will be held in March.

The CBAC structure is designed to be accessible to the entire community. This decision-making group will consist of approximately 150 members that include parents, business owners, senior citizens, students, partner institutions, professional and civic organizations, and other community members. More information can be found on the Katy ISD Community Bond Advisory Committee page.

