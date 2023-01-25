Katy ISD Board of Trustees Call for a May 2023 School Board Election

KATY, TX [January 23, 2023] –Tonight, the Katy ISD Board of Trustees approved holding a general election in May 2023 for a three-year term on the School Board for Positions 3, 4, and 5.

Currently, Position 3 is held by Ashley Vann, Position 4 by Leah Wilson and Position 5 by Greg Schulte. State law requires a candidate for trustee of an independent school district to be a qualified voter by the time mentioned in Election Code Section 141.001. Interested candidates must complete and turn in an application for a place on the ballot by Friday, February 17 at 5 p.m. at the Katy ISD Education Support Complex located at 6301 S. Stadium Lane.

Katy ISD trustees are the governing body of the school district and are the main advising group that oversees and shapes policies. Individuals serving as board members are not employees of Katy ISD, yet they dedicate countless hours to lead an A+ school district.

Important dates include:

Early Voting by Personal Appearance:

Monday, April 24 to Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Election Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Katy ISD Polling Locations for Early Voting

Katy ISD Board of Trustees