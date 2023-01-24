Sen. Cruz Introduces Constitutional Amendment to Impose Term Limits for Congress

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) today introduced an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to impose term limits on members of Congress. The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and Members of the U.S. House of Representatives to three two-year terms after the date of its enactment.

Sen. Cruz said:

“Term limits are critical to fixing what’s wrong with Washington, D.C. The Founding Fathers envisioned a government of citizen legislators who would serve for a few years and return home, not a government run by a small group of special interests and lifelong, permanently entrenched politicians who prey upon the brokenness of Washington to govern in a manner that is totally unaccountable to the American people. Terms limits brings about accountability that is long overdue and I urge my colleagues to advance this amendment along to the states so that it may be quickly ratified and become a constitutional amendment.”

Rep. Norman stated:

“Elected office should represent a short-term privilege of public service, not a career choice. Those of us in Congress ought to serve for a reasonable period of time and then return home to live under the laws we enacted. That’s why I’ve proposed a constitutional amendment to establish term limits in the legislative branch, and I am honored that Sen. Cruz has introduced a companion bill over in the Senate. This effort will go a long way to positively impact American politics, and I appreciate Sen. Cruz’s leadership on this important issue.”

The amendment was cosponsored by Sens. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

Sen. Haggerty said:

“The Founders intended serving as a Member of Congress to be just that—service, not a career. Setting term limits for senators and representatives is a step toward ensuring that Washington works for the American people, not for itself.”

Sen. Lummis said:

“Too often, Senators and Members of Congress become out of touch with the rest of the country when they find themselves in Washington for too long. Congress was designed to be a body representative of the people, so ensuring we have elected officials who truly understand what it is to work, raise a family and live their lives in their home districts is essential. That’s why I’m proud to introduce an amendment to the Constitution alongside my colleague Sen. Ted Cruz to put term limits in place for both Senators and House members.”

Sen. Rick Scott said:

“The status quo in Washington isn’t working for the American people. Until members of Congress are willing to put the best interests of Americans over everything else, they will never make the bold, tough choices needed to put our nation back on track. It’s time to reimagine government as it currently operates, and term limits for members of the House and Senate are a great place to start.”

Nick Tomboulides, executive director of U.S. Term Limits, said:

“Supermajorities of Republicans and Democrats favor term limits because they know Congress will never be fixed without it. We applaud Sen. Cruz for continuing to lead on this issue.”