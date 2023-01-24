Klein ISD Hosts Job Fair March 25 for Prospective Employees

There is no better place to work than Klein ISD!

We are excited to announce our upcoming job fair on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon at Klein Cain High School (10201 Spring Cypress Road).

To make the job fair experience as smooth as possible, Klein ISD encourages individuals to pre-register by clicking here.

The event is an opportunity for individuals to meet with campus and district administrators, learn about the district’s competitive compensation packages, and apply for open positions. Letters of intent to join the Klein Family will be awarded at the job fair to selected applicants!

There is no better place to work than in Klein ISD. We pride ourselves on a tradition of excellence and innovation, and our Teacher Leadership Academy professional development program and Triple-A: Academics, Arts, and Athletics programs are just a few examples of that.

In addition to competitive compensation, which includes a starting salary of $60,000 for teachers in 2022-23, Klein ISD offers a variety of benefits and opportunities for professional growth. The district is known for its personalized, professional learning program, innovation challenges that promote design thinking, and state recognition for family-school partnerships.

For more information on the Klein ISD job fair or to pre-register, visit the district’s website at www.kleinisd.net .

We look forward to meeting you and welcoming you to the Klein Family!