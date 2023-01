Saturday, April 1st

11am – 2pm Parks Youth Ranch

11614 FM 361, Richmond, TX 77469

Fishing Derby with Trophies for Kids, Carnival Games, Bounce Houses, Lunch and much more!

Wristbands – $20 for children and adults

Visit our website for event details www.parksyouthranch.org/events/gofish2023

All proceeds benefit the mission of Parks Youth Ranch to provide emergency shelter, counseling and life changing services to at-risk and homeless youth.