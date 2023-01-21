Texas Unemployment Rate Drops in December, State Adds 29,500 Jobs

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands)
  December 2022 November 2022 December 2021
C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate
United States 164,224.0 158,872.0 5,352.0 3.3 164,272.0 158,749.0 5,523.0 3.4 161,696.0 155,732.0 5,964.0 3.7
Texas 14,720.0 14,189.4 530.6 3.6 14,704.1 14,160.2 543.9 3.7 14,369.6 13,761.5 608.0 4.2
Abilene 79.3 76.8 2.5 3.2 79.2 76.6 2.5 3.2 79.4 76.7 2.7 3.4
Amarillo 134.3 130.8 3.4 2.6 134.3 130.6 3.7 2.8 134.1 130.3 3.8 2.9
Austin-Round Rock 1,372.6 1,335.8 36.8 2.7 1,372.9 1,335.0 37.9 2.8 1,339.8 1,301.1 38.8 2.9
Beaumont-Port Arthur 166.5 156.0 10.5 6.3 165.9 156.0 9.9 6.0 165.6 153.1 12.5 7.6
Brownsville-Harlingen 176.4 166.3 10.1 5.7 174.9 165.0 9.9 5.7 175.2 163.7 11.5 6.6
College Station-Bryan 140.8 136.9 4.0 2.8 142.1 137.8 4.3 3.1 138.9 134.6 4.3 3.1
Corpus Christi 202.9 193.7 9.2 4.5 202.6 193.2 9.4 4.6 202.4 190.8 11.7 5.8
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,327.8 4,191.3 136.6 3.2 4,328.1 4,186.2 141.9 3.3 4,170.3 4,018.9 151.4 3.6
Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,943.5 2,851.2 92.3 3.1 2,947.0 2,851.4 95.6 3.2 2,825.0 2,723.6 101.4 3.6
Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,384.4 1,340.1 44.3 3.2 1,381.1 1,334.8 46.3 3.4 1,345.3 1,295.3 50.0 3.7
El Paso 366.7 352.1 14.6 4.0 365.4 350.0 15.5 4.2 365.2 348.0 17.3 4.7
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,565.9 3,425.4 140.5 3.9 3,549.7 3,406.8 142.9 4.0 3,460.8 3,294.0 166.8 4.8
Killeen-Temple 183.4 176.1 7.2 4.0 183.2 175.7 7.6 4.1 181.9 173.9 8.0 4.4
Laredo 118.9 114.5 4.4 3.7 118.6 114.0 4.5 3.8 117.5 112.0 5.5 4.7
Longview 96.4 92.6 3.8 4.0 96.6 92.7 3.9 4.1 95.6 91.1 4.5 4.7
Lubbock 168.7 163.8 4.8 2.9 168.9 163.6 5.3 3.1 166.3 160.9 5.5 3.3
McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 376.2 350.6 25.6 6.8 374.4 350.5 23.9 6.4 369.0 340.2 28.8 7.8
Midland 105.5 102.8 2.7 2.6 104.8 101.9 2.9 2.8 103.6 99.5 4.1 4.0
Odessa 81.6 78.6 3.1 3.8 81.5 78.2 3.3 4.0 81.1 76.4 4.7 5.8
San Angelo 54.9 53.3 1.7 3.0 54.8 53.0 1.8 3.2 54.6 52.6 2.0 3.6
San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,244.1 1,203.3 40.8 3.3 1,250.8 1,207.8 43.0 3.4 1,217.2 1,171.2 46.0 3.8
Sherman-Denison 68.0 65.8 2.2 3.2 67.8 65.5 2.3 3.3 66.2 63.9 2.3 3.5
Texarkana 64.0 61.6 2.3 3.6 63.8 61.4 2.4 3.8 63.7 61.0 2.7 4.2
Tyler 112.4 108.7 3.7 3.3 112.5 108.6 3.9 3.4 111.1 106.9 4.2 3.7
Victoria 44.0 42.4 1.7 3.8 44.1 42.3 1.8 4.0 44.3 42.1 2.2 4.9
Waco 132.1 127.9 4.3 3.2 132.0 127.6 4.4 3.3 130.3 125.7 4.6 3.5
Wichita Falls 64.5 62.3 2.2 3.3 64.5 62.2 2.2 3.5 63.6 61.2 2.4 3.8

 

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted
INDUSTRY TITLE Dec 2022* Nov 2022 Dec 2021 Nov ’22 to Dec ’22 Dec ’21 to Dec ’22
Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change
Total Nonagricultural 13,705,500 13,676,000 13,055,400 29,500 0.2 650,100 5.0
Total Private 11,706,900 11,677,300 11,078,100 29,600 0.3 628,800 5.7
Goods Producing 1,944,400 1,936,100 1,836,800 8,300 0.4 107,600 5.9
Mining and Logging 230,100 228,000 189,800 2,100 0.9 40,300 21.2
Construction 774,600 773,900 756,300 700 0.1 18,300 2.4
Manufacturing 939,700 934,200 890,700 5,500 0.6 49,000 5.5
Service Providing 11,761,100 11,739,900 11,218,600 21,200 0.2 542,500 4.8
Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,721,900 2,719,400 2,627,900 2,500 0.1 94,000 3.6
Information 240,800 238,600 215,300 2,200 0.9 25,500 11.8
Financial Activities 915,700 909,400 858,400 6,300 0.7 57,300 6.7
Professional and Business Services 2,037,600 2,041,800 1,979,100 -4,200 -0.2 58,500 3.0
Education and Health Services 1,857,700 1,845,000 1,752,600 12,700 0.7 105,100 6.0
Leisure and Hospitality 1,526,500 1,528,700 1,371,100 -2,200 -0.1 155,400 11.3
Other Services 462,300 458,300 436,900 4,000 0.9 25,400 5.8
Government 1,998,600 1,998,700 1,977,300 -100 0.0 21,300 1.1