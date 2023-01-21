Texas Unemployment Rate Drops in December, State Adds 29,500 Jobs

|Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands)
|December 2022
|November 2022
|December 2021
|C.L.F.
|Emp.
|Unemp.
|Rate
|C.L.F.
|Emp.
|Unemp.
|Rate
|C.L.F.
|Emp.
|Unemp.
|Rate
|United States
|164,224.0
|158,872.0
|5,352.0
|3.3
|164,272.0
|158,749.0
|5,523.0
|3.4
|161,696.0
|155,732.0
|5,964.0
|3.7
|Texas
|14,720.0
|14,189.4
|530.6
|3.6
|14,704.1
|14,160.2
|543.9
|3.7
|14,369.6
|13,761.5
|608.0
|4.2
|Abilene
|79.3
|76.8
|2.5
|3.2
|79.2
|76.6
|2.5
|3.2
|79.4
|76.7
|2.7
|3.4
|Amarillo
|134.3
|130.8
|3.4
|2.6
|134.3
|130.6
|3.7
|2.8
|134.1
|130.3
|3.8
|2.9
|Austin-Round Rock
|1,372.6
|1,335.8
|36.8
|2.7
|1,372.9
|1,335.0
|37.9
|2.8
|1,339.8
|1,301.1
|38.8
|2.9
|Beaumont-Port Arthur
|166.5
|156.0
|10.5
|6.3
|165.9
|156.0
|9.9
|6.0
|165.6
|153.1
|12.5
|7.6
|Brownsville-Harlingen
|176.4
|166.3
|10.1
|5.7
|174.9
|165.0
|9.9
|5.7
|175.2
|163.7
|11.5
|6.6
|College Station-Bryan
|140.8
|136.9
|4.0
|2.8
|142.1
|137.8
|4.3
|3.1
|138.9
|134.6
|4.3
|3.1
|Corpus Christi
|202.9
|193.7
|9.2
|4.5
|202.6
|193.2
|9.4
|4.6
|202.4
|190.8
|11.7
|5.8
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
|4,327.8
|4,191.3
|136.6
|3.2
|4,328.1
|4,186.2
|141.9
|3.3
|4,170.3
|4,018.9
|151.4
|3.6
|Dallas-Plano-Irving MD
|2,943.5
|2,851.2
|92.3
|3.1
|2,947.0
|2,851.4
|95.6
|3.2
|2,825.0
|2,723.6
|101.4
|3.6
|Fort Worth-Arlington MD
|1,384.4
|1,340.1
|44.3
|3.2
|1,381.1
|1,334.8
|46.3
|3.4
|1,345.3
|1,295.3
|50.0
|3.7
|El Paso
|366.7
|352.1
|14.6
|4.0
|365.4
|350.0
|15.5
|4.2
|365.2
|348.0
|17.3
|4.7
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
|3,565.9
|3,425.4
|140.5
|3.9
|3,549.7
|3,406.8
|142.9
|4.0
|3,460.8
|3,294.0
|166.8
|4.8
|Killeen-Temple
|183.4
|176.1
|7.2
|4.0
|183.2
|175.7
|7.6
|4.1
|181.9
|173.9
|8.0
|4.4
|Laredo
|118.9
|114.5
|4.4
|3.7
|118.6
|114.0
|4.5
|3.8
|117.5
|112.0
|5.5
|4.7
|Longview
|96.4
|92.6
|3.8
|4.0
|96.6
|92.7
|3.9
|4.1
|95.6
|91.1
|4.5
|4.7
|Lubbock
|168.7
|163.8
|4.8
|2.9
|168.9
|163.6
|5.3
|3.1
|166.3
|160.9
|5.5
|3.3
|McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
|376.2
|350.6
|25.6
|6.8
|374.4
|350.5
|23.9
|6.4
|369.0
|340.2
|28.8
|7.8
|Midland
|105.5
|102.8
|2.7
|2.6
|104.8
|101.9
|2.9
|2.8
|103.6
|99.5
|4.1
|4.0
|Odessa
|81.6
|78.6
|3.1
|3.8
|81.5
|78.2
|3.3
|4.0
|81.1
|76.4
|4.7
|5.8
|San Angelo
|54.9
|53.3
|1.7
|3.0
|54.8
|53.0
|1.8
|3.2
|54.6
|52.6
|2.0
|3.6
|San Antonio-New Braunfels
|1,244.1
|1,203.3
|40.8
|3.3
|1,250.8
|1,207.8
|43.0
|3.4
|1,217.2
|1,171.2
|46.0
|3.8
|Sherman-Denison
|68.0
|65.8
|2.2
|3.2
|67.8
|65.5
|2.3
|3.3
|66.2
|63.9
|2.3
|3.5
|Texarkana
|64.0
|61.6
|2.3
|3.6
|63.8
|61.4
|2.4
|3.8
|63.7
|61.0
|2.7
|4.2
|Tyler
|112.4
|108.7
|3.7
|3.3
|112.5
|108.6
|3.9
|3.4
|111.1
|106.9
|4.2
|3.7
|Victoria
|44.0
|42.4
|1.7
|3.8
|44.1
|42.3
|1.8
|4.0
|44.3
|42.1
|2.2
|4.9
|Waco
|132.1
|127.9
|4.3
|3.2
|132.0
|127.6
|4.4
|3.3
|130.3
|125.7
|4.6
|3.5
|Wichita Falls
|64.5
|62.3
|2.2
|3.3
|64.5
|62.2
|2.2
|3.5
|63.6
|61.2
|2.4
|3.8
|Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted
|INDUSTRY TITLE
|Dec 2022*
|Nov 2022
|Dec 2021
|Nov ’22 to Dec ’22
|Dec ’21 to Dec ’22
|Absolute Change
|Percent Change
|Absolute Change
|Percent Change
|Total Nonagricultural
|13,705,500
|13,676,000
|13,055,400
|29,500
|0.2
|650,100
|5.0
|Total Private
|11,706,900
|11,677,300
|11,078,100
|29,600
|0.3
|628,800
|5.7
|Goods Producing
|1,944,400
|1,936,100
|1,836,800
|8,300
|0.4
|107,600
|5.9
|Mining and Logging
|230,100
|228,000
|189,800
|2,100
|0.9
|40,300
|21.2
|Construction
|774,600
|773,900
|756,300
|700
|0.1
|18,300
|2.4
|Manufacturing
|939,700
|934,200
|890,700
|5,500
|0.6
|49,000
|5.5
|Service Providing
|11,761,100
|11,739,900
|11,218,600
|21,200
|0.2
|542,500
|4.8
|Trade, Transportation, and Utilities
|2,721,900
|2,719,400
|2,627,900
|2,500
|0.1
|94,000
|3.6
|Information
|240,800
|238,600
|215,300
|2,200
|0.9
|25,500
|11.8
|Financial Activities
|915,700
|909,400
|858,400
|6,300
|0.7
|57,300
|6.7
|Professional and Business Services
|2,037,600
|2,041,800
|1,979,100
|-4,200
|-0.2
|58,500
|3.0
|Education and Health Services
|1,857,700
|1,845,000
|1,752,600
|12,700
|0.7
|105,100
|6.0
|Leisure and Hospitality
|1,526,500
|1,528,700
|1,371,100
|-2,200
|-0.1
|155,400
|11.3
|Other Services
|462,300
|458,300
|436,900
|4,000
|0.9
|25,400
|5.8
|Government
|1,998,600
|1,998,700
|1,977,300
|-100
|0.0
|21,300
|1.1