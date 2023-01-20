Year End Discussion for Brookshire Economic Development Council; Missing Computer Tablets

Tom Behrens

The Brookshire Economic Commission in its final board meeting of 2022, December 1, discussed payment approvals for Verizon computer tablets, Consolicated Com for Hovas Park, and Ubecoe Business Services. BEDC members present included President, Jeremiah Hill, Vice-President, Kathy Guy, Secretary/Treasurer, Mariela Aguilar, and Directors Quotatious Dunn, Susette Baines and Amanda Neuendorf. Also present were EDC Coordinator, Mike Barnes, Attorney, Justin Pruitt, and Administrative Assistant, Vickie Casto.

Agenda Item #5 – Discuss and possible approval paying Consolidated for Hovas Park.

Discussion: Mr. Hill informed the board that the previous board paid for this. He sent it to the Mayor and the Mayor sent it back. Ms. Neuendorf questioned the amount. Hill explained the charges that were added was a past due bill/amount. Ms. Neuendorf asked if this was just for the cameras there, as she thought the cameras were damaged also. Hill explained he questioned Consolidated, but never received an answer. Motion was made to deny payment to Consolidated for Hovas Park. Motion carried.

Agenda Item #6 – Discussed and possible approval to pay Verizon for previous computer tablets that was City of Brookshire property.

Mr. Hill stated that the final bill has been received. There are about four or five tablets that has been collected out of 13. The account was canceled in September. The tablets were City of Brookshire property, Mrs. Neuendorf asked if there was a record of serial numbers and who they were distributed to. Serial numbers for the original order were available, but additional tablets were purchased later. They were doled out by former city secretary, Claudia Harrison.

Ms. Neuendorf expressed frustration because BEDC has paid a lot of money for equipment that was promised could help the City with daily tasks, but in reality, it seems like favors were done for friends, and a mockery is being made of the City. “Here we are with thousands of dollars of missing equipment.”

Hill stated that the bill is in the name of BEDC, Mrs. Guy stated she thought they were obligated to pay. Discussion continued on the type and brand of tablets, handling future accounts, and how the devices continued to be used during this time. Motion was made to pay Verizon; motion carried.

Agenda Item #7 – Discuss and Possible approval to pay Ubeo Business Services

Mr. Hill explained that the city will be paying the bill now as one of their printers went down and are now using the BEDC Ubeo printer.

Update on Parks and Donigan home:

Signs are being installed on Longenbaugh and Bostic. Playground equipment will start as early as February and as late as April; they are waiting on equipment. The engineering and electrical services on the Amphitheater has been almost finalized, with groundbreaking in January. Exterior painting of Donigan home is complete; interior work will be discussed in upcoming BEDC meetings.