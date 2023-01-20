10 Pele Sports Memorabilia Pieces You Should Score if You’re a Soccer Fan (2023)

The market for sports memorabilia has grown exponentially in the last few years, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. The popularity of sports memorabilia dates back to when sports were a way to bond with other people, and it’s only gotten more popular as time passed. The sports memorabilia market is one of the most lucrative markets in the world. With an estimated value of over billions, it’s no surprise that sports memorabilia is a market that has attracted the attention of investors, collectors, and enthusiasts alike.

Pele’s history in sports memorabilia is as long as it is illustrious. The Brazilian soccer star was a pioneer on and off the field, and his glittering career has influenced the football memorabilia industry ever since. Pele’s legacy is part of a growing collectibles market and his popularity is helping to sell a huge swathe among collectors and fans alike. It makes him one of the most sought-after names in sports collectibles that ever existed.

When you think about soccer, your mind goes straight to the pros. But an entire world of soccer memorabilia isn’t associated with professional players; you just have to know where to look. If you’re a die-hard fan of Pele or just love all things soccer, here are some sports memorabilia items you must consider for your collection this year.

10 Pele Sports Memorabilia Pieces You Should Score if You’re a Soccer Fan

1958 Editora Aquarela Brasil Campeao Mundial Futebol, Blue Number #10 Pele Rookie Card

The 1958 Editora Aquarela Brasil Campeao Mundial Futebol, Blue Number #The 10 Pele Rookie Card is of great historical significance. This card is essential because it helped establish Pele as one of the all-time most significant players in the world. It was the first time this legendary player played professionally, and it was in Brazil.

1958 Monty Gum International Footballers, Green Back Complete Set (72) – Featuring Pele Rookie Card

It is a set of 72 cards from the 1958 Monty Gum International Footballers featuring Pele as a rookie card. This set is in excellent condition and includes all the cards issued, including many that collectors have written about. This set is packed with stars worldwide, including legends such as Pelé, George Best, Eusebio, and Geoff Hurst. The collection also includes many more players from England and Scotland who are known for their dribbling skills. This set is a great way to add some value to your sports collectibles!

1962 Pele Game-Used Brazil National Team Canary Yellow Jersey

If you’re a soccer fan and want to show off your fandom, then a signed jersey is the perfect way to do it. It’s a great collectible that can be displayed or worn! There are many different types of jerseys for sale: player, coach, and team. You can get them signed by any number of people, the player, the coach(es), or even an entire team!

Pele Signed and Inscribed Color-Photo Postcard – PSA/DNA Authentic Autograph

This beautiful photo postcard is signed and inscribed by Pele, the legendary Brazilian soccer star. Pele is known for his explosive speed, ball control, and flair on the field. He played for several teams during his illustrious career, including Santos, where he won two league titles and one Copa Libertadores title. He was also named World Player of the Year in 1969 and 1970. This photo postcard is an authentic Pele autograph from a collection of PSA/DNA.

Framed Autograph Display

A framed autograph display is a great way to showcase your favorite player. A signed photograph, soccer ball, autographed jersey, or signed cleats are all excellent items that you can add to it. If you’re going for the complete set, consider adding an inaugural NY Cosmos match ticket from 1977 and a 1977 yearbook.

Team-Signed Jersey (1977 NY Cosmos)

A signed jersey is a sports jersey that’s been autographed by the team. A NY Cosmos jersey is an official soccer uniform worn by members of the New York Cosmos soccer team in the 1970s and 1980s. A vintage NY Cosmos jersey can fetch several hundred dollars at an auction or sports memorabilia shop.

Inaugural NY Cosmos Match Ticket

If you’re a New York Cosmos soccer fan or even just a casual fan of Pele and his legendary career, this ticket has got to be on your radar. The ticket is from the first match in the team’s history, played on August 14, 1977. It’s for Section 113, Row C, Seat 6 – right next to Pele! PSA/DNA has authenticated the ticket with its official hologram sticker and COA (Certificate of Authenticity).

1977 NY Cosmos Yearbook

The yearbook is a great way to get autographs and has a lot of value. However, it can also be an icebreaker when you meet your favorite soccer players. Seeing their signatures will also provide some context regarding how much this sport has changed over the years and how far we’ve come as American soccer fans.

This piece is a conversation starter that will give you plenty of stories to tell your friends and family members. It’s also an excellent gift for any soccer fan who wants something unique they can display at home or work, and what better way is there to remember all the history behind our beloved game?

1962 Pelé Seus Gols, Sua Vida LP

It is an authentic signed and inscribed color photo postcard from 1962 of Pele. Pele signed it, and it has a PSA/DNA certification on the back. This item comes directly from the estate of an avid collector with numerous other treasures in his collection. The article is in excellent condition, with just a couple of tiny creases at the top edge and some light surface wear due to age. It would make a wonderful addition to any collection or be perfect as a gift for someone who loves soccer or football!

1980 Pele Match Worn Boot With LOA

This boot is a must-have for any Pele collector. The boot is a 1980 model worn by Pele in a match against the Seattle Sounders on December 5 of that year. It comes with an LOA from Pele himself, who has signed it and added “1980.” This piece will surely get you noticed at your next soccer game!

End Note

Whether you’re a soccer fan, there are plenty of opportunities to get on some Pele memorabilia. In addition to the items listed above, there are many other pieces (like signed photos and jerseys). You must research before investing in a collection for specific cultural icons such as Pele to understand the value it’ll reach in the future and be vary of fakes, which has another lucrative market of its own.