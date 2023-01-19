 Fix the Drainage Now! Why You Need Someone to Fix Your Drainage

Gutters are integral to a well-functioning home because they help divert rainwater from coming down on your porch or flooding your basement. Channels work by directing water from your roof into downspouts, which flow away from the house through underground pipes called “drainage.” Guttering is not just a cosmetic accessory but an essential part of how water is dispersed around different properties.

Why You Need Someone to Fix Your Drainage

For example, professionals like Naperville drainage specialists will visit your commercial, residential or industrial property to fix the drainage issue. The drainage specialists can identify the water sources and do necessary repairs, including installing new pipes, repaving sidewalks and gutters, clearing clogs, and screening.

1. Prevent Water From Overflowing

If you live in an area prone to heavy rains, you might have experienced finding yourself wading in ankle-deep water at home coming from your basement. It is a clear indication that your drainage system has not been adequately maintained. Homeowners often overlook the importance of a sound drainage system and only focus on greenery and landscaping. A faulty drainage system can lead to catastrophic damages, as it did for regular people who could not plan for unexpected expenses. Therefore, homeowners must address their drainage issue as soon as possible so they would save money when the rain comes down on them next time.

2. Limit Basement Flooding

Many homeowners are unaware of the damage basement flooding can cause to their homes. Flooding occurs when rainwater enters your home through an improperly or poorly maintained downspout and enters the foundation. Suppose you don’t have a drainage system. In that case, water will collect in the drains during heavy rains and flood areas around your home and your basement, possibly causing damage to the property’s structural integrity. In addition, water will slowly erode concrete floors, eventually causing holes that may lead to foundation cracks that cause further structural damage.

3. Reduce the Risk of Mold Growth

Also, when it rains, the ground gets saturated, and water becomes stagnant in many areas of your home, including the basement. It would help if you had gutters to direct water away from your house and basement. In addition, if you have a sand/cement floor with drain tiles placed under it, cut-outs or channels will channel water outside the basement walls where they can evaporate. Mold growth can ruin your house, so having a sound drainage system will help significantly reduce the chances of this occurring.

4. Prevent Damage to Plants, Shrubs, and Trees

You should also be aware that if you do not have a proper drainage system, your landscaping will be greatly affected by the runoff water from your property, such as eroded clay soil and pebbles being washed away. The improper draining of water can eventually lead to flooding problems for neighbors and can cause various illnesses.

5. Reduce the Risk of Foundation Cracks

When your basement is flooded because of over-watering, it may cause foundation cracks, leading to significant problems in the future. The more severe damage has been done when the leaks continue after repeated attempts to fix them. It can cause bricks to crumble and tilt toward the foundation cracks. After some time, this may lead to a complete failure of your walls and foundation.

6. Lower Energy Costs

Proper guttering, downspouts, and drainage systems will prevent excess water from flowing over the roof of your house, where it will ultimately penetrate your ceiling, walls, or flooring. It may result in costly repairs later on, including mold removal, wood rot treatment, and damage repairs like re-wallpapering or replacing drywall.

The Bottom Line

The drainage system is an essential part of your home, whether your house is in an area that is prone to floods or not. We cannot control the weather, but we can prepare for it by taking measures to lessen the effects of future storms and other natural disasters.