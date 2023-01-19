Express Valentine’s Day Weddings Are Back at The Heritage Society Starting at $60 

The Heritage Society Is Connecting with Harris County Clerk’s Office to Offer Romance in One Spot

Since 2020, couples planning weddings have encountered inflation and/or pandemic issues, so Houston’s history museum and the Harris County Clerk’s Office has a solution for lovebirds. In 2023, local area couples can either get married for $60 at Sam Houston Park’s outdoor venues or walk down the aisle for $150 in a historic church on Valentine’s Day.

“We were sold out within one day after we aired our express weddings promotion on TV in 2020, so it is important that people book their outdoor or indoor ceremonies right away,” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell said. “The church bells will be ringing throughout Valentine’s Day Tuesday, and couples will be surprised with their lovely express wedding experiences.”

“Our generous officiants have returned to give couples an affordable yet charming wedding experience in the 1891 St. John Church, scenic Bandstand, or Jane Ellen’s Oak Tree,” The Heritage Society’s board president, Minnette Boesel said. “These romantic ceremonies are made possible by officiants like Judge Wanda Adams and the musicians from Heartstrings Houston String Ensemble, all volunteers and honorary members of The Heritage Society.”

“This year, couples will be able to apply on Valentine’s Day for their marriage license at the Harris County Clerk’s satellite office located at 1100 Bagby Street and get married the same day at our museum complex.” Bell said. Following the application process, couples will then be able to participate in a ceremony package for a 5-minute ceremony at an outdoor venue for only $60. Couples may also select a 10-minute, indoor church ceremony with live music for only $150.

The Harris County Clerk’s Office’s satellite office will be located at 1100 Bagby Street in the Tea Room at The Heritage Society, between the hours of 9 AM – 4 PM, on Tuesday, February 14. The marriage license fee is $74. Couples should allow approximately 20 minutes for the application process before scheduling their ceremonies. Parking is free at 212 Dallas Street, by the Kellum-Noble House.

Another benefit of these express weddings is that they require minimal planning. One important note is that couples must meet the requirements to get married in Harris County in order for the marriage to be legally recognized. Please see important information on how to obtain a Marriage License and what to bring to the satellite office at The Heritage Society on February 14: https://www.cclerk.hctx.net/PersonalRecords.aspx#Mal .

To book your wedding event or for more details, please see https://www.heritagesociety.org/express-weddings-valentines-day . Vow renewals are also available for $60 and $150 ceremonies. For those planning weddings, they may see all of The Heritage Society’s wedding and facility venue spaces in Downtown Houston at https://www.heritagesociety.org/wedding-special-events .

Photo Descriptions L-R: Bandstand in Sam Houston Park in Downtown Houston; John Church in Sam Houston Park with The Heritage Society’s Executive Director Alison Bell and Board Member and Marketing Director Mister McKinney of Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston; Jane Ellen’s Oak Tree in Sam Houston Park in Downtown Houston.