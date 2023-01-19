27th Annual Periwinkle Cycle “Back in the Saddle,” presented by White Oak Energy, returns March 4 to The Houstonian Club

Houstonians are invited to register for the annual bike-a-thon to raise funds and awareness for programs benefitting children and families touched by pediatric cancer

Parents, children, individual supporters and avid cyclists are invited to grab their boots and get back in the saddle on Saturday, March 4 in a family-friendly fitness competition to support The Periwinkle Foundation during the 27th Annual Periwinkle Cycle presented by White Oak Energy at the newly renovated The Houstonian Club.

Teams of four will compete in this indoor cycling challenge in 30-minute heats to raise funds and awareness for The Periwinkle Foundation’s Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs. Individuals can also register. Participants are encouraged to embrace this year’s theme, “Back in the Saddle,” and “pedal it out” to win awards including Best Dressed Team, Best Bike Decorations, Most Spirited Team, Furthest Distance, and Top Fundraiser.

Additional activities throughout the morning of cowboy-style fun include a raffle, children’s games, arts and crafts, music, and activities for the entire family. Groups are invited to register for this event through an existing team or a newly created one.

Photo credit: Larry Geiger & Eric Forsythe

WHEN: Saturday, March 4

8 a.m. (check-in) to 12 p.m. (end of competition and awards)

WHERE: The Houstonian Club

111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, TX 77024

FOR MORE: periwinklefoundation.akaraisin.com/ui/PeriwinkleCycle2023

ABOUT: The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who are challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and are cared for at Texas Children’s Hospital. Funds raised through Periwinkle Cycle help support the Periwinkle Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs that serve more than 14,000 children, teens and families. This is made possible by a collaborative community of 20,000 supporters.