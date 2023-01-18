DPS Compassionate Use Program Now Taking Applications for Dispensing Organization Licenses

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses .

Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101). The application window will close at 5 p.m. CT on April 28, 2023.

Applicants who have previously applied for a CUP dispensing organization license may reapply by submitting an updated application form (CUP-101). Application fees will be waived for applicants who are reapplying.

An announcement detailing the process for application acceptance and the subsequent approval process to issue additional licenses will be made at a later date. The department will issue only the number of licenses necessary to ensure reasonable statewide access to, and the availability of, low-THC cannabis for patients registered in the compassionate-use registry.