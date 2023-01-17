Be the best aunt to your niece and nephew with these gifts

Being an aunt is one of the best feelings ever, right? You get to enjoy the cute antics of your nieces and nephews without worrying about disciplining them the entire time. You enjoy the best time with them while you play with them, read their stories, or spoil them with gifts. Though the last part is a big challenge, finding the best gifts for your nieces and nephews is no piece of the cake.

Your niece or nephew may demand a lot from you, but finding a gift for them requires certain discretion. For instance, you cannot give them something they already have, no matter how much they beg, as what’s the use of piling things on? And sometimes, you want an ideal gift that entertains, engages, and more. Sounds like a difficult task, so here is a list of present unique ideas for your nieces and nephews.

An air-fort

An air-fort is a perfect gift for your niece or nephew. It inflates in no time without any mess or hard work and is ideal for a day when it’s raining heavily. You can blow it up and add a pillow and blankets to have the best time. Read stories, make shadow animals, or tell a horror story in the fort while snuggling up with your cute prince or princess.

Cubby house

Your niece or nephew will love having a cubby house. It is a replica of a house or kitchen, which they can call their private space. It will be a place where they can do experiments or indulge in some alone time. Get cubby houses online for a good price and premium quality to surprise your niece with a personal space to hold tea parties.

Wooden Xylophone

Is your nephew or niece under five and in love with music? Then give them a wooden xylophone with built-in speakers, color-coordinated notes, and sound adjustments. It will entertain them and teach them something about music and color.

Floor piano dance mat

A floor piano dance mat is so good for kids. They can dance on it while the music is playing. It’s fun and exciting.

A trampoline

Children frequently enjoy running or jumping from high places. If your niece or nephew is like that, give them a trampoline. It will be a perfect gift for them that their parents can put in their backyard. The kids will love their aunt for giving them a trampoline, which they can enjoy for hours.

A slime kit

A slime kit is ideal for kids who love making things out of slime. You can get a kit, like a National Geographic Mega Slime Kit, that the kids can use to make different things with a variety of slimes. There are many other slime kits for kids to buy for your nieces and nephews.

A 3D night light

A 3D night light is a good idea for your niece or nephew. It will glow in the dark (most can change seven colors), so the kids can use it at night to study or play. For a reasonable price, you can get one with engrossed art, such as a unicorn. Personalize it with their name and a supportive message.

Aunt and niece love knot necklace

After becoming an aunt, you work around your nieces’ and nephews’ schedules, not your own. So to complement this bond, get this pretty necklace for your niece and a similar one for yourself. It will be a pretty little piece you can wear together for special occasions.

Basketball

Your nephew or niece will love basketball, and they will play it for a while. But you can make it more special by finding a personalized basketball filled with the signatures of famous basketball players.

A leather journal

A journal is ideal for your niece and nephew, where they can scribble their thoughts or draw some pictures. In addition, it is an ideal small item for instilling the journaling habit in young children.

Personalized piggy bank

A piggy bank teaches them to save money, which is always helpful. So make it intriguing for them by giving them a personalized piggy bank.

Try these ideas the next time you want to present something to your nieces and nephews. These ideas might be enough to help you get the award for “best aunt,” the most precious one of all.