When it comes to the real estate business, buying and selling homes is a big financial engagement for a lot of people. This is especially true in current times as the market is extremely competitive. This in itself is a really big matter. Because of that, finding a good real estate agent can be a tremendous help by making the whole process that much easier and faster. That being said, finding a good real estate agent is a task on its own. As the market expanded, the number of real estate agents also increased. However, with some good real estate interview questions, clients can easily tell apart experienced agents from less experienced ones. In this article, we will go over the 3 must-ask questions when interviewing a real estate agent.

As we said, with so many new real estate agents, it is important that you distinguish yourself from the rest as the best. Answering the questions as best as you can is a clear and fast way to show yourself as capable. Now, without any more delay, let us begin.

Interview Questions for Real Estate Agents

In reality, there is no specific list of questions that you can be asked as a real estate agent during an interview. However, some questions are certainly better than others as they can help the interviewer learn more about you as an agent. The questions we are referring to are the ones regarding experience, skills, and education. One of the most common questions you might be asked is “Why are you interested in real estate?” or “Why do you want to work in real estate industry?” This way you can begin on a lighter note and set the tone for the rest of the interview. Though real estate questions will probably come in the middle, or the latter half of the interview so be ready for them. Here are our 3 must ask interview questions for real estate agents.

How many years of education and experience do you have?

Good education and work experience definitely serve as a good indicator that you are a solid agent. In general, real estate agents that have more education tend to do better in the long run. It is important that you state what form of education you have finished while also mentioning which real estate school you attended. Also, how long did the education last and if you are maybe planning to continue the education process to further improve your skills and knowledge. Agents that are willing to further better themselves in their craft will surely prove to be a solid asset.

Furthermore, a question or two about your experience is also something you should expect. In the real estate business, work experience is irreplaceable. With enough experience, a real estate agent will be ready to deal with any situation that might pose a problem. If you are lacking in the experience department, try to show them your enthusiasm and that you are willing to learn, as well as that you are ready to deal with any situation that might arise. Depending on how you answer, you can easily present yourself as a capable agent.

How many sales do you make per year on average?

Another potential question is that they will ask about your sales. This is unavoidable as it is clearly the core of the job for a real estate agent. Depending on your answer, they can easily determine how much experience you had in the past and if it is any good. This is one of your best chances to show your potential. The two most important things here are the number of houses sold and what type of houses they were. Even if you do not have that many sales under your belt, keep in mind that you should always play to your strengths. Showcase your best sales and what skills you used to make them happen.

How do you stay organized?

An organized agent is an agent that you can rely on. If you have a good organizational system, it means that you can handle more clients at the same time. More appointments in a single day mean that you can potentially make more sales. Working on your organization skills will help you further develop your career. Showing your methods of organization and how you work throughout the day will definitely help you during the interview. Make sure to put an emphasis on your punctuality and that you take the appointment times seriously.

Conclusion

All in all, there is a very high chance that you will encounter these 3 questions in your interview. You can easily find a list of real estate agent interview questions to better prepare your responses. Keep in mind that the best thing you can always do is to play to your strengths. Even in situations that are not favorable for you, try and put the emphasis on how you would deal with that and you are ready to adapt and improve. We hope that this article helped you with your interview.