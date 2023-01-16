Yvette Sanchez Promoted to Business Development Specialist at Katy Spring & Mfg., Inc.

Katy Spring is pleased to announce the promotion of Yvette Sanchez to Business Development Specialist. The BDS position was created to enhance one of Katy Spring’s key departments, Business Development.

Previously, Ms. Sanchez has served as Katy Spring’s Customer Service Representative and Account Manager for over five years, playing a vital role in further improving Katy Spring’s well-respected customer service reputation.

“Promoting from within our organization is very motivational to Katy Spring employees. It’s a long-time philosophy that serves our customers and employees well.” James West-President.

“Customers require and should expect rapid response from all departments within Katy Spring. Yvette consistently displays a passion for supporting our customers extraordinarily well. Yvette has been, and will continue to be, a key component in providing our customers with the highest level of service.” Jason West – General Manager.

Throughout her career with Katy Spring, Yvette Sanchez has eagerly taken on new projects with positive results. Recently, Ms. Sanchez successfully assisted in implementing Katy Spring’s updated ERP and CRM, which plays an important part in providing accurate information to our customers.

Learn more at:

www.katyspring.com

www.katyspring.com/linkedin

www.katyspring.com/facebook