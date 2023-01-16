Basic Concepts of Organic Chemistry

Key Information & Summary of Organic Chemistry’s Fundamental Ideas

The study of carbon-containing molecules’ structure, characteristics, content, reactions, and synthesis is known as organic chemistry.

A chemical bond known as covalent involves the exchange of electron pairs between atoms.

Lewis models are diagrams that display the interactions between a molecule’s atoms and any potential lone pairs of electrons.

The locations of a molecule where an electron occupying that orbital is most likely to be located can be represented by a molecular orbital (MO).

Resonance structures: When a molecule has more than one possible Lewis structure, only one structure can fully represent it.

Conjugated systems are those in which a molecule’s electrons are delocalized.

The section of the structure that regulates reactivity is known as functional groups.

The study of carbon-containing compounds, which can include not only hydrocarbons but also molecules with a wide range of additional elements such as hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, halogens, phosphorus, silicon, and sulphur, is known as organic chemistry. Organic compounds have a huge variety of uses, including but not restricted to those in petrochemicals, food, explosives, paints, and cosmetics.

Covalent bonding

A chemical bond in which atoms share electron pairs is known as a covalent bond, sometimes known as a molecular bond. Bonding pairs or sharing pairs are the names given to these electron pairs. Covalent bonding is the stable equilibrium of the attractive and repulsive forces between atoms when they share electrons. Covalent bonds come in single, double, and triple varieties. Two bound electrons make up each bond. A double bond naturally has four electrons, while a triple bond has six bound electrons.

Polar Covalent Bonding

Unfair electron sharing is what happens in polar covalent bonds. It occurs as a result of the two atoms' different electronegativity levels. As a result, the more electronegative atom will attract the electrons and exert a stronger pulling force on them. As a result, this atom will receive greater attention from the electrons.

Lewis model

Lewis structures are diagrams that display the interactions between a molecule’s atoms and any potential lone pairs of electrons. Any molecule with a covalent link can have a Lewis structure created. Lewis structures use the chemical symbol for each atom to show where it is located within the molecule’s structure. Atoms that are joined together are separated by lines (pairs of dots can be used instead of lines). In addition to the atoms, extra electrons that form lone pairs are shown as pairs of dots.

The second-row elements Li, Be, B, C, N, O, F, and Ne are each given a maximum of 8 electrons by the Lewis model (shared plus unshared). Accordingly, a carbon atom can join with up to four additional atoms. Because of this, organic compounds are frequently big and might involve several atoms and molecules bound together.

Four of the four electrons that make up a carbon atom’s outer shell can form bonds with other atoms. In organic compounds, the connection between carbon and hydrogen frequently involves the sharing of an electron between the carbon and hydrogen atoms. Hydrocarbons are carbon-hydrogen based compounds.

Resonance

A molecule may occasionally have more than one Lewis structure, especially if it has many bonds. Ozone is a case in point (O3). The center oxygen must be equally linked to both terminal oxygens in order for the ozone structure to exist.

The idea of resonance between Lewis structures was created in order to address situations like the bonding in ozone.

The resonance notion states that a molecule cannot be adequately described by a single structure when many Lewis structures may be constructed for it. In reality, the electron distribution of the molecule’s true structure is a “hybrid” of all the Lewis structures that could be assigned to it. Two equivalent Lewis structures can be written for ozone. To symbolize the resonance between these two Lewis structures, we utilize a double-headed arrow. This can indicate delocalization of an electron pair or their sharing amongst many nuclei.

Molecular orbitals

A molecular orbital is a section of the molecule’s interior where there is a good chance of running into a certain pair of electrons. The locations of a molecule where an electron occupying that orbital is most likely to be located can be represented by a molecular orbital (MO). Atomic orbitals, which forecast where an electron will be in an atom, are combined to create molecular orbitals. The molecular orbital for methane is designated sp3 and is tetrahedral in shape.

Sigma bonds ( bonds) are the strongest type of covalent chemical link. Pi bonds, also known as covalent chemical bonds, occur when two orbital lobes on one atom cross over two orbital lobes on another atom. These atomic orbitals all pass via the two bound nuclei and have a shared nodal plane with a zero electron density. The pi bond’s molecular orbital has the same plane as its nodal plane.

σ bond between two atoms: localization of electron density

Two p-orbitals forming a π-bond

Conjugated systems.

A conjugated system in chemistry is a system in which the electrons of a molecule have been delocalized, which generally increases the stability of the molecule. Typically, it is seen to have alternating single and multiple bonds. Carbon nanotubes, graphene, graphite, conductive polymers, and these materials all contain the biggest conjugated systems.

Functional groups

An alkane carbon chain is considered to be functionalized when it undergoes any type of modification. In other words, a new class of organic molecules has been established and a functional group has been added. In an organic molecule, a functional group is a particular configuration of certain atoms that serves as the site of reactivity. In other words, it is the part of the structure that regulates the molecule’s overall reactivity and many of its physical characteristics. Atom hybridization is the foundation of a comprehensive classification scheme for functional groupings.

Isomers

The number of atoms in a molecule’s isomers is the same, but the atoms are arranged differently. Although it has a different chemical structure, it has the same molecular formula as the other molecule. If two isomers do not also share the same functional groups, then they do not necessarily share identical qualities. The two primary types of isomerism are stereoisomerism and structural isomerism (also known as constitutional isomerism) (or spatial isomerism).

In stereoisomers, the bond structure is the same, but the atoms and functional groups are arranged differently in space geometrically. Enantiomers, which cannot be superimposed as mirror copies of one another, and diastereomers, which can, are included in this class.