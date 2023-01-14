Multimodal Transportation System – How Shippers and LSPs Benefit

Though a multimodal shipping system may sound like a complex term, the benefits reaped by logistics service providers (LSPs) and shippers are immense. The major perks are saving costs, timely delivery, improved freight rates, and more.

According to an article published in Huffington Post, the multimodal transportation hubs concept is quite popular these days. It’s a network using all stuff from regional buses and trains, to even local cars as well as light rail to move goods and individuals past airport limits to local communities and employment zones.

Further, the implementation of a multimodal transportation management system or TMS will help in boosting savings. Let’s discuss the key benefits of multimodal transportation to shippers and LSPs.

Minimizes risks associated with specific modes of transport

Unlike any particular mode of shipment, multimodal transportation via a dedicated transportation management system (TMS) reduces the hazards integral to specific modes. For instance, a major risk when it comes to less-than-truckload delivery entails the inclusion of additional stops during the journey, leading to more delivery delays.

When the LTL truck arrives at any third-party site, and when freight could be effectively moved to a full truckload hauler at that site, the whole shipping expenditure and delivery time will decrease. It’s the actual benefit that lets multimodal transportation alleviate the hazards of damage and delayed delivery. It helps LSPs and shippers’ have complete peace of mind.

Cuts back on total shipping expenses

When it comes to saving total shipping expenses, multimodal transportation has its benefits. As the TMS is employed for transporting goods through a particular mode and multimodal transport, shippers as well as LSPs benefit from a single-view tactic to attain enhanced freight transportation control. In simple words, fewer systems result in quick and simple processing of shipments, orders, and of course scheduling. For the best services, you can opt for multimodal transportation services at MX Solutions.

Unifies documentation and improves compliance

When it comes to centralized documentation in multimodal transportation, it’s a vital aspect of ensuring compliance with related state, local, global, and federal guidelines. Multimodal transportation helps in the creation of additional documents as well as records that need effective control or handling.

When you use multimodal TMS, it removes the annoyance of monitoring numerous invoices and bills of lading to a particular carrier. It also helps in figuring out when a solo-carrier multimodal consignment would reap the benefits from any transition to an additional carrier to be intermodal effectively.

Helps to move freight quickly on budget

Last but not least is the availability of more connections to move freight quickly and cost-effectively. As multimodal transportation means more modes, the numbers of accessible connections increase in the supply chain. These connections might incorporate discovering obtainable connections for specific trade lanes. When multimodal takes an additional step to become intermodal and work with extra carriers, freight will move within your budget.

Conclusion

Multimodal transportation gives you a competitive edge to survive in this age of stiff competition, among giant e-commerce businesses. Even a minute’s delay in the supply chain will affect customers and damage profitability.